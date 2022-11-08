Beverly Barber went to be with her Lord and heavenly family on October 30, 2022. She was born in Channing, Texas on December 1, 1930 to Clyde and Helen Messenger. She attended Dumas High School and graduated from West Texas State University with a Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She met her husband, Holmes Barber, in Dalhart, Texas and was married on June 29, 1956. Holmes and Beverly started their first grocery store in Annaville, Texas and then operated the Odem Drive Inn Grocery and Laundromat. They were one of the first to implement a self-service gas station in South Texas. They retired in Kerrville, Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Texas Hill Country and Turtle Creek.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO