Gregory, TX

mysoutex.com

Irma Rodriguez

Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Beverly Barber

Beverly Barber went to be with her Lord and heavenly family on October 30, 2022. She was born in Channing, Texas on December 1, 1930 to Clyde and Helen Messenger. She attended Dumas High School and graduated from West Texas State University with a Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She met her husband, Holmes Barber, in Dalhart, Texas and was married on June 29, 1956. Holmes and Beverly started their first grocery store in Annaville, Texas and then operated the Odem Drive Inn Grocery and Laundromat. They were one of the first to implement a self-service gas station in South Texas. They retired in Kerrville, Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Texas Hill Country and Turtle Creek.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Irene A. Havelka

Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Beers and tears

Tyler “Cowboy” Davis said his grandfather was known to toss back a few drinks from time to time at Shorty’s Place. Cowboy said his father partied there way back in the day, too. In more recent years, Cowboy himself has had a lot of good times at Shorty’s. So, when he heard that the historic Port Aransas bar is going […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

