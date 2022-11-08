Read full article on original website
Orange Grove fends off second-half surge, beats Raymondville in 4A DII bi-district round
The Orange Grove Bulldogs opened up the postseason by fending off a second-half surge against Raymondville, securing a 35-21 win in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Sinton head coach inks commitment to district bet
Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman inks commitment on district bet. Gets tattoo of team logo on his bicep after Sinton defeated Ingleside.
Corpus Christi, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Southwest Legacy High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
mysoutex.com
Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
mysoutex.com
Beverly Barber
Beverly Barber went to be with her Lord and heavenly family on October 30, 2022. She was born in Channing, Texas on December 1, 1930 to Clyde and Helen Messenger. She attended Dumas High School and graduated from West Texas State University with a Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Music. She met her husband, Holmes Barber, in Dalhart, Texas and was married on June 29, 1956. Holmes and Beverly started their first grocery store in Annaville, Texas and then operated the Odem Drive Inn Grocery and Laundromat. They were one of the first to implement a self-service gas station in South Texas. They retired in Kerrville, Texas and thoroughly enjoyed the Texas Hill Country and Turtle Creek.
First ever Smoothie King makes its way to Kingsville
A spokesperson with Smoothie King South Texas told KRIS 6 News the new location is expected to open in early January.
mysoutex.com
Irene A. Havelka
Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
portasouthjetty.com
Beers and tears
Tyler “Cowboy” Davis said his grandfather was known to toss back a few drinks from time to time at Shorty’s Place. Cowboy said his father partied there way back in the day, too. In more recent years, Cowboy himself has had a lot of good times at Shorty’s. So, when he heard that the historic Port Aransas bar is going […]
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
The Vietnam War memorial traveling wall visits Kingsville
The Vietnam Memorial traveling wall will be in Kingsville from November 10 through November 13 at the Maggie Salinas Pavilion. It will be open from sun-up to sundown, and it's free to attend.
Rollover accident in front of Moore Plaza shuts down SPID; freeway traffic down to one lane
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rollover accident in the 5300 block of SPID has closed eastbound lanes Tuesday. The Staples Street ramp onto the highway is also being closed, and traffic flow on the highway in that area has been taken down to one lane. Drivers in that area...
Flour Bluff Chick-Fil-A sets an open date
The biggest chicken sandwich restaurant chain in the world will soon open its doors on the corner of SPID and Flour Bluff Drive.
Incumbent Michael Cloud is virtual winner of District 27
Congressman Michael Cloud will remain in his seat after going up against Democratic challenger Maclovio Perez Jr.
City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election. A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside. $39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the...
Visitation for San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano set for Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visitation is set for Betsy Mandujano, one of the two people killed in a wrong-way driver accident on the Harbor Bridge last week. The 37-year old was a San Patricio County 911 dispatcher. The Sinton resident graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 2003, and...
CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year. And who better to help them decide than the students themselves. Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor...
TxDot campaign triggers horrific memories for a local family
According to Cole and his family members, a constant reminder of the traumatizing event is displayed outside the TxDOT in Refugio, off of Highway 77.
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, according to a social media post from Rockport PD. A...
Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.
CCPD announced on social media that all lanes on SPID near Staples Street are back open after a major crash.
