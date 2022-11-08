Dan McCafferty dead – Lead singer of hard rock pioneers Nazareth dies aged 76, former bandmate announces

DAN McCafferty the singer of hard rock pioneers Nazareth, has died aged 76, his friend and fellow band member has said.

News of his passing was shared on Facebook by Pete Agnew, the only original Nazareth member still touring with the band.

Dan McCafferty has died aged 76 Credit: Getty - Contributor

"Dan died at 12:40 today," Agnew posted on Facebook.

"This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make.

“Maryann and the family have lost a wonderful loving husband and father, I have lost my best friend, and the world has lost one of the greatest singers who ever lived.

“Too upset to say anything more at this time."

Born on October 14, 1946, McCafferty co-founded Nazareth with Agnew, guitarist Manny Charlton and drummer Darrell Sweet in 1968.

The band were influenced by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix.

The he group's best known album 'Hair Of The Dog' was released in 1975 and went on to sell over two million copies worldwide.