Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Couple on anniversary road trip finds 2-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A couple from Minnesota stopped at the Crater of Diamonds State Park while on their 10th-anniversary road trip where they found a nearly 2-carat brown diamond. Jessica and Seth Erickson from Chatfield, Minn. found the diamond on the morning they visited America's only public diamond mine...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Sec. of State chooses own race for risk-limiting audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his own race would be the subject of the state's election risk-limiting audit to be performed next week. The audit process is required by Georgia law for every even-year general election. The race to be examined is subject...
WXIA 11 Alive
What to expect when lows in the 30s, wind chills in the 20s arrive in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — We have been in a stretch of above-average temperatures for November so far, but that will all change for this weekend. We will start off with mild conditions on Saturday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s for the early afternoon, but as we move into the latter part of the afternoon our temperatures will drop into the 50s.
WXIA 11 Alive
Live Updates | Tropical Storm Nicole moving toward Georgia; Wind advisory issued
ATLANTA — Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday and made landfall in Florida before being downgraded to a tropical storm after moving over land. The track for the storm has it moving north toward the panhandle then moving into south Georgia early Friday morning. In north Georgia, we will also see impacts of the storm.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tropical Storm Nicole moving toward Georgia; Wind advisory issued
Coastal Georgia is already seeing impacts. We'll see them in metro Atlanta, too, with wind advisories already in place.
WXIA 11 Alive
42 high school runners named to Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s top high school cross country runners will trade in their spikes for dress shoes when they come together to celebrate their successful seasons as the annual Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet next week. Atlanta Track Club announced the 42 athletes – 21 boys and...
Comments / 0