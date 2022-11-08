ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Sec. of State chooses own race for risk-limiting audit

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his own race would be the subject of the state's election risk-limiting audit to be performed next week. The audit process is required by Georgia law for every even-year general election. The race to be examined is subject...
Live Updates | Tropical Storm Nicole moving toward Georgia; Wind advisory issued

ATLANTA — Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday and made landfall in Florida before being downgraded to a tropical storm after moving over land. The track for the storm has it moving north toward the panhandle then moving into south Georgia early Friday morning. In north Georgia, we will also see impacts of the storm.
42 high school runners named to Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Team

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta’s top high school cross country runners will trade in their spikes for dress shoes when they come together to celebrate their successful seasons as the annual Powerade All-Metro Cross Country Banquet next week. Atlanta Track Club announced the 42 athletes – 21 boys and...
