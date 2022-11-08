ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stokes receives assurances from England's highly respected security expert Reg Dickason that Pakistan is safe following the shooting of Imran Khan as England prepare for their first Test tour of the country in 17 years

By Paul Newman
 3 days ago

Ben Stokes has given the clearest indication yet that England will go to Pakistan later this month despite fears of unrest over the shooting of Imran Khan.

Fears were raised about the three-Test tour that begins on December 1 when the former Pakistan prime minister and captain was shot in the leg at a protest rally near Lahore.

And England's Mark Wood last week confessed he was 'worried' about touring Pakistan at a volatile time.

But Reg Dickason, the cricket world's highly respected security expert, has been to Pakistan and has privately assured England he is convinced everything will be safe when they arrive there.

'What happened was a bit of a shock but Reg Dickason has been out there,' said Test captain Stokes here in Adelaide ahead of England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdIVK_0j3GXyFL00
Ben Stokes offered the clearest indication yet that England would still be travelling to Pakistan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aT1N0_0j3GXyFL00
The former Pakistani prime minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan was shot in the leg last week

'He's been the main security man for England for many years and in my opinion he's the best man to assess the situation. Whatever Reg comes back with the players and people on that tour trust him one hundred per cent because he's a man you trust your life with.'

Relations between England and Pakistan were hugely damaged when the T20 side pulled out of two goodwill matches in Pakistan last year, a decision that eventually led to the resignation of ECB chair Ian Watmore.

But those relations with a country who did much to bale England out of a financial crisis by visiting during the Covid summer of 2020 were restored by the seven-match T20 series that took place in Karachi and Lahore ahead of this World Cup.

Now England seem determined to carry on re-building those bridges by flying to Pakistan later this month for an eagerly awaited Test series but an ECB spokesperson did say they would continue to monitor the situation and Dickason is expected to make one more visit before giving the final all-clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04X7vy_0j3GXyFL00
Stokes said that Reg Dickason (pictured) offered assurances having travelled out to the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0DYo_0j3GXyFL00
Fears had grown over unrest in Pakistan after Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister, was shot

