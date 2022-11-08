ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Eddie Jones resigned to losing England skipper Courtney Lawes for ENTIRE autumn series as he's yet to pass return-to-play protocols after suffering concussion in September, with Northampton forward not expected to return until the Six Nations

By Samuel Draper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England coach Eddie Jones is resigned to losing Courtney Lawes for the entire autumn campaign because a head injury.

Jones revealed his concern for his skipper, who has not played since September due to concussion.

Lawes has still not passed his return-to-play protocols at Northampton and Jones suggested he will not return to international duty until the Six Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331t1a_0j3GXwTt00
Courtney Lawes is not expected to return to England action until the Six Nations next year

Asked if he has kept in touch with the 33-year-old, Jones said: 'Initially I did, but given that he needs some rest now rather than feeling like he has to rush to come back, we are allowing it to take its natural course.

'We are in communication with his medical staff but we are letting him rest and come back. We're hopeful that he will be back for the Six Nations and ready to go.

'I'm worried about his health, at this time; that he gets back to 100 per cent health. But these things have a natural course - some heal quicker than others.

'If it takes a little bit of time, the most important thing is his health and he'll get back to playing rugby when he's ready.'

Lawes cannot return to action until he is symptom-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOejK_0j3GXwTt00
Eddie Jones has expressed concerns for Lawes' health, but wants his skipper to be rested

Northampton coach Ian Vass added: 'He's still going through his protocols. He's been in and around the club training and running. He seems happy in himself and he's probably as impatient as anyone else to see himself on the field.'

Owen Farrell has taken over the England captaincy in Lawes's absence.

Jones is keen to test out new backline combinations this autumn but his plans have been hit by campaign-ending injuries to Raffi Quirke and Henry Arundell.

'We don't think Raffi's going to be available for November and it's the same with Henry. Both of those guys are back rehabilitating with their clubs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2mRt_0j3GXwTt00
Raffi Quirke is among those players unlikely to see further action with England this month

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

James Maddison MISSED Gareth Southgate's phone call to tell him he was in England's 26-man squad for the World Cup, reveals Brendan Rodgers... before Leicester boss reveals his star man came to training 'full of the joy of the world' after being told

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison initially failed to answer Gareth Southgate's call informing him he had realised his dream of making England's World Cup squad. The Leicester playmaker forced his way into the final party thanks to his superb recent performances but missed the England manager's original phone...
Daily Mail

Both wings will be key, England captain Sarah Hunter will try to dominate Charmaine McMenamin at No 8 and the coaches have wildly different philosophies... Sportsmail picks five key battles in the Red Roses' World Cup final with New Zealand

England’s World Cup final with New Zealand on Saturday morning will be a clash of styles as both teams bid to be crowned global champions. Simon Middleton’s Red Roses favour a forward-dominated game. Their rolling maul, strong set-piece and clever tactical game plan have taken them on a world record run of 30 consecutive victories.
Daily Mail

Christian Pulisic is recalled by Chelsea boss Graham Potter for their game at Man City in the Carabao Cup, his second-from-last fixture to build up form before World Cup with the US

Christian Pulisic is back in Chelsea's starting lineup for their penultimate game before the World Cup break, away at Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. Pulisic has been benched by manager Graham Potter for Chelsea's last two matches, a win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League followed by their toothless home defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League.
Daily Mail

'I can't wait to add the sixth star!': Brazil icon Pele tips the South American nation to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years... as he gives his 'vote of confidence' to the team to handle the pressure of being tournament favourites

Brazil great Pele has backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite. Brazil's squad was announced on Monday, and includes PSG star Neymar,...
Daily Mail

'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
Daily Mail

San Francisco 49ers investors 'are gearing up for an All-American takeover' of Premier League team Leeds United 'as soon as the end of the season after making moves to secure the financial backing'

Leeds United's American shareholders, 49ers Enterprises, are preparing for a full takeover of the Premier League team, according to reports. The group, which also invests in NFL team the San Francisco 49ers, currently holds a 44 percent stake in the English soccer team. However, it is said to be looking...
Daily Mail

Jadon Sancho is the high-profile absentee as Gareth Southgate announces his 26-man World Cup squad, with Tammy Abraham and James Ward-Prowse also left at home... but who else failed to make the cut?

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho was the high-profile absentee as Gareth Southgate confirmed his World Cup squad for Qatar on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who joined the Manchester club only last summer for a whopping £73million, has struggled for form since arriving in England, last making an appearance for the Three Lions in September last year.
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN: Alex Hales proved he is vital to any successful England innings having been involved in all three of his nation's ten-wicket wins... after he and Jos Buttler led the side to a T20 World Cup win over India

The unbroken stand of 170 between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales was the highest for any wicket at a T20 World Cup, beating 168 between South Africa’s Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. Only once before have two England players added more in...
Daily Mail

Gary Neville does not believe Arsenal can sustain the challenge to Man City and even Mikel Arteta conceded his squad is 'very, very short' after being dumped out Carabao Cup - so, what do Arsenal need to do in January to seriously fight for trophies?

As often is the case when the Carabao Cup rolls round, Premier League sides like to shuffle the pack. Mikel Arteta did that for Wednesday's visit from Brighton - and he learned pretty quickly how little depth Arsenal have to rely upon. Ten changes were made from the start, with...
Daily Mail

'We have managed the situation and it was really difficult': Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done well to manage Harry Kane's workload... as he warns Gareth Southgate will have the same responsibility at the World Cup

Antonio Conte insists Tottenham have done a good job of managing England captain Harry Kane's extraordinary workload and the onus is on Gareth Southgate to do the same at the World Cup. Kane started Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest and Conte has dismissed the idea of dropping his...
Daily Mail

GRAEME SOUNESS: Maverick Maddison's threat in front of goal makes him different to England's other midfielders and will help ease the burden on Kane - plus, who's in my starting XI for Qatar?

We can talk all day about the quantifiable aspects of football, but the greatest players on the game’s biggest stages have something you just can’t measure. A certain arrogance. A maverick quality. Possibly a side to them that not everyone finds terribly attractive. James Maddison has those characteristics...
Daily Mail

Harvey Neville left UNPROTECTED by Inter Miami and his dad Phil for MLS expansion draft, as Victor Wanyama, Christian Fuchs and Aaron Long are also available for selection for St. Louis

Harvey Neville has been made eligible for selection in the upcoming MLS expansion draft, as Inter Miami has declined to protect the player after he made just one league appearance this season. The expansion draft, being held Friday, will give expansion club St. Louis City SC a chance to select...
Daily Mail

USA 1-2 Germany: USWNT loses its third straight game for the first time since 1993 as Megan Rapinoe's strike fails to inspire the team to victory at Fort Lauderdale

The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium - home of Inter Miami CF - in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp is BANNED from the touchline for Liverpool's clash with Southampton on Saturday as the FA win their appeal over lenient £30,000 fine that the German received after his furious rant at an official during their win over Man City

Jurgen Klopp will serve a one-match touchline ban on Saturday after the FA successfully appealed against his original punishment for being sent off against Manchester City. Liverpool’s manager received a red card in the 86th minute of his side’s 1-0 win for demonstrative behaviour towards assistant referee Gary Beswick on October 16.
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken': Devastated Paul Arriola takes to social media after being left off the USA World Cup roster and admits: 'The past few days have been the hardest I've had in a while'

Paul Arriola has admitted he is 'heartbroken' at being left out of the USA's World Cup squad for this month's tournament in Qatar by coach Gregg Berhalter. In an emotional post on social media hours after the 26-man roster was announced, Arriola said: 'The past few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the hardest I've had in a while.
Daily Mail

'I don't think he's done enough': Peter Schmeichel agrees with Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Jadon Sancho out of his England World Cup squad... as Dion Dublin insists the Man United star can have no complaints at being omitted

Peter Schmeichel thinks Gareth Southgate made the right decision by leaving Jadon Sancho out of his World Cup squad. Sancho featured for England at last year's Euros, and joined Manchester United for £73m shortly after the tournament. However, he has struggled to live up to expectations, only showing glimpses...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Frazer Clarke says sparring with Tyson Fury's next opponent Derek Chisora, cruiserweight star Richard Riakporhe and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Delicious Orie has set him up for success against Kamil Sokolowski

Frazer Clarke has taken training to a whole new level ahead of his fourth professional fight and claims his sparring partners have helped prepare him for Kamil Sokolowski on Saturday night. Sokolowski is renowned for being one of the hardest opponents for newcomers to the heavyweight division and is expected...
Daily Mail

'I'm at 70 per cent of my potential... I know I can do better': Gianluca Scamacca admits he can improve after his promising start at West Ham... as the Italian striker hopes to follow in the footsteps of idol Eric Cantona and shine in the Premier League

If only West Ham’s shirt came with a collar, Gianluca Scamacca might have been wearing his upturned. That is the impression you get listening to the £35.5million striker talk about why he wants to be more like Eric Cantona in his first interview since moving to English football.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

683K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy