Chowan approves inmate tracking contract

The Chowan County Commissioners approved a contract to improve inmate tracking and reporting within the county’s detention facility on Monday in the wake of a recent escape from the jail.

In other business, they also approved change orders to a contract with M. B. Kahn, the firm serving as the construction manager supervising the building of a new high school and selected a new at-large delegate to the Albemarle Commission.

Chowan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John McArthur proposed adopting a three-year contract with Guardian RFID for software and equipment. The detention center would use the software to track inmates, supplies and movement within the jail. He also said the program would communicate with dispatch in the event of problems like the recent inmate escape.

An inmate broke out of the detention center on Oct. 20, holding two staff members hostage while threatening them with a homemade shank before locking them in a cell. The officers were providing the inmate with supplies to clean his cell at the time. The inmate then escaped by walking out the jail’s side door.

Because the two officers were the only personnel on duty at the time, the jailbreak was not discovered until the next shift change eight hours later. He has since been re-captured.

Commission Chairman Bob Kirby asked McArthur if the software would have prevented the “recent unpleasantness.”

McArthur said the computer program would not have stopped the jailbreak, but he said it would have notified dispatch once the officers stopped reporting in. He said the software’s main function is to provide real-time documentation of staff and inmate movements as well as track the issuing of supplies and food to inmates.

McArthur told the Chowan Herald that there was no policy at the time of the escape requiring staff to call dispatch and provide a wellness check. He said that hourly calls to dispatch are now required in the wake of the incident.

Kirby also asked McArthur if the contract for software and equipment was being proposed in response to the jailbreak. McArthur said the software has been under consideration since August and would not have prevented the escape.

Steve Maynard of Guardian RFID discussed the program and its equipment with the commissioners, showing them one of the tracking devices that officers would use. He said the device, which looks like a cellphone, is touched to a wristband worn by the inmate. That action collects data from a transponder in the wristband, identifying him.

He said the officer would then use a menu on the device to record the type of transaction. Maynard said the system connects to the Internet, storing data “in the cloud.” He told the commissioners that inactivity on the system would cause it to automatically alert the dispatch center after 30 minutes.

Maynard said the system’s primary function is to increase efficiency by cutting the time spent on keeping paper records. He said the Guardian system provides real-time tracking that reduces errors and saves time. He said that keeping such a record can protect the county against frivolous lawsuits.

McArthur told the Chowan Herald that the detention center has a backup generator that can run for days in the event outside power is lost. He said that if the jail loses its internet connection, deputies can work with backup paper records much as they do now. He also said that the plastic bracelets cannot be slipped off, but must be cut with scissors.

Commissioners approved the contract, which has a price tag of $6,490 per year for three years.

In other business, the commissioners approved a change-order to its contract with M. B. Kahn, the firm managing construction of the new John A. Holmes High School. The change order alters the firm’s designation from that of an “advisor” on the project to an “at-risk” construction manager. The amount of the $1.3 million contract remains unchanged.

The commissioners also approved the appointment of Harriet DeHart as an at-large delegate to the Albemarle Commission.