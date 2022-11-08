Hisense TV deal sees 55-inch 4K HDR TV price plunge to £329!

We're always looking for the best TV deals on offer for shoppers here at T3, and this discounted Hisense 4K HDR TV in the Currys' Black Friday sale is well worth checking out in our opinion.

That's because a straight £100 price cut on the Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV means that, right now, it is available for £329.

View the £329 Hisense 4K HDR TV deal now at Currys

There is lots to love about this deal, including the TV's large 55-inch sizing, which is the size we consider best for most medium to large homes, as well as its support for 4K resolution HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision visuals.

This TV also comes with 3 HDMI 2.0 ports meaning you've got plenty of connectivity options for things like set-top boxes and video game consoles, with the TV's ALLM Game Mode reducing image lag while gaming, as well as Smart TV functionality, so you can access all of your streaming service apps on the panel, too.

Here are the full details of the deal:

Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £429 , now £329 at Currys

This is a lot of TV for very little spend, with the Hisense A6BG delivering Ultra HD, 4K, HDR visuals, and a large 55-inch panel size. There's also a dedicated Game Mode that reduces input lag to make games look the best they can. A TV that is perfect for watching sports, too. View Deal

If you like the idea of the TV but actually would prefer to shop it in either a smaller or bigger size, then the good news is that Currys has this set in sizes ranging from 43-inch right up to 65-inch, and all of them are discounted in the Black Friday sales.

The 43-inch variant, for example, is now just £249 , while the gigantic 65-inch model can be bagged for £449 .

As such, it's well worth browsing the Black Friday price cuts at Currys as there is likely a model that will suit your needs.

Want a new TV but would prefer to buy one of the best OLED TVs ? Then take a look at today's best prices on the 5-star rated LG C2 .