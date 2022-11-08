ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Hisense TV deal sees 55-inch 4K HDR TV price plunge to £329!

By Robert Jones
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7OdR_0j3GXjFg00

We're always looking for the best TV deals on offer for shoppers here at T3, and this discounted Hisense 4K HDR TV in the Currys' Black Friday sale is well worth checking out in our opinion.

That's because a straight £100 price cut on the Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV means that, right now, it is available for £329.

View the £329 Hisense 4K HDR TV deal now at Currys

There is lots to love about this deal, including the TV's large 55-inch sizing, which is the size we consider best for most medium to large homes, as well as its support for 4K resolution HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision visuals.

This TV also comes with 3 HDMI 2.0 ports meaning you've got plenty of connectivity options for things like set-top boxes and video game consoles, with the TV's ALLM Game Mode reducing image lag while gaming, as well as Smart TV functionality, so you can access all of your streaming service apps on the panel, too.

Here are the full details of the deal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXtvO_0j3GXjFg00

Hisense A6BG 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £429 , now £329 at Currys
This is a lot of TV for very little spend, with the Hisense A6BG delivering Ultra HD, 4K, HDR visuals, and a large 55-inch panel size. There's also a dedicated Game Mode that reduces input lag to make games look the best they can. A TV that is perfect for watching sports, too. View Deal

If you like the idea of the TV but actually would prefer to shop it in either a smaller or bigger size, then the good news is that Currys has this set in sizes ranging from 43-inch right up to 65-inch, and all of them are discounted in the Black Friday sales.

The 43-inch variant, for example, is now just £249 , while the gigantic 65-inch model can be bagged for £449 .

As such, it's well worth browsing the Black Friday price cuts at Currys as there is likely a model that will suit your needs.

Want a new TV but would prefer to buy one of the best OLED TVs ? Then take a look at today's best prices on the 5-star rated LG C2 .

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Yahoo!

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 60%

Need some retail therapy to help you get you through Thursday? Our team has scoured the mega-retailer's site to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a popular iRobot Roomba at a $95 discount. How about a set of bestselling towels for 50% off? Maybe fan-favorite JBL earbuds for $40 off? There's a lot to explore. Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today

As TVs continue to get cheaper, the days when you had to shell out more than a grand for a name-brand 4K television are long gone. Not only that, but as we hurdle toward the holiday season and Black Friday approaches, we’re already seeing tons of great TV deals rolling out early. One of those includes this discount on the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which is on sale right now from Walmart for $528. That’s a $170 savings off of its usual $698 sticker price. Here’s what we like about it.
Phone Arena

Amazon to roll out game changing update to Echo devices in December

Amazon revealed recently plans to launch Matter on some of its Echo devices in December. Matter is a communication protocol created by over 200 companies that’s meant to unify the smart home standard under a single banner. Currently, there are multiple radio communication protocols used by smart home devices,...
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
T3

T3

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy