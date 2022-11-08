ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline for Rashan Gary’s Return from Torn ACL

By Bill Huber
 3 days ago

Here is the latest news on three injured Green Bay Packers starters: Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes and Romeo Doubs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A source said Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary is looking at between a nine- and 11-month recovery from the ACL tear sustained on Sunday at Detroit.

An MRI confirmed what the Packers immediately feared. It “could have been worse,” the source said in terms of the degree of the tear and the potential of other damage.

ACL injuries aren’t all the same – see David Bakhtiari as Exhibit A. Robert Tonyan and Elgton Jenkins were playing in games about 10 months after their injuries. It was about 12 months for running back Kylin Hill, who made his season debut on Sunday. Washington Commanders edge defender Chase Young suffered his torn ACL on Nov. 14 and only returned to practice last week.

Assuming a Sunday game, the Packers will kick off the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 10 – just about 10 months from now.

On the first defensive snap of the third quarter, Gary chased a running back on a play-action fake. The play instead was a quick flip into the flat to receiver Kalif Raymond. Gary tried to reverse course but instead tore the ACL in his right knee.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday . “Not only just from obviously a production standpoint. He is a guy that just competes at the highest level. He is one of the grittiest guys that’s on this team. And just the effort that he brings on a daily basis is definitely going to be missed.”

The other potential long-term injury was to Eric Stokes, who suffered knee and ankle injuries after helping stop Jamaal Williams for a loss of 3 yards to open the second series of the game. Stokes got landed on, bending his leg the wrong way. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field by trainers. A source said the team is waiting for the swelling to go down over the next day or two to get a better scan before plotting the next step.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs suffered a high-ankle sprain on the first play from scrimmage. Those typically are four- to six-week injuries. The Packers have four games – home against Dallas and Tennessee and at Philadelphia and Chicago – before their bye.

With Cobb on injured reserve for at least one more week and Doubs out, the Packers will go into Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and rookies Christian Watson and Samori Toure as their quintet. Watson did not suffer a second consecutive concussion against the Lions, LaFleur said on Monday. Juwann Winfree could be promoted from the practice squad for depth, especially if Doubs winds up on injured reserve.

Without Gary, rookie Kingsley Enagbare, a fifth-round draft pick, will move into the lineup at outside linebacker. Enagbare had zero sacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, zero quarterback pressures in the first five games. He had two sacks and six pressures the last four games.

“He’s been getting better week in and week out,” Gary said of Enagbare on Thursday . “He’s starting to understand the standard of our room and being an outside linebacker here and understanding what it means to be a Packer. I’m just happy that, the more reps that he gets, that he’s taking full advantage. You see him getting better on the practice field, and what he does on the practice field translates to the game field. I’m just happy for his success. He’s a hungry player.”

Without Stokes, Rasul Douglas moved from the slot to cornerback, where he was joined by Jaire Alexander. Keisean Nixon took over in the slot. That new-look secondary wasn’t bad at all. The Lions entered the week ranked No. 1 in scoring and passing yards in home games. The Packers held the Lions to 15 points and 137 passing yards. Star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 4-of-9 targets for 55 yards.

Comments / 0

 

