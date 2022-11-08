Resident rescues her 3 dogs from Aberdeen house fire

An Aberdeen woman was able to rescue her three dogs from a fire that destroyed her home last night.

The resident got home and heard smoke alarms at the one-story house on Holly Drive in Harford County, said the state fire marshal's office.

She opened the door and two of her dogs immediately ran out. She then crawled in the house and opened a cage to rescue her third dog.

The Fire Marshal said no injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at about 5:49 p.m. Monday. The family of two adults and three children have been displaced, and the fire caused about $100,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it began in the kitchen, according to a notice of investigation.

About 45 firefighters spent 20 minutes working to get the fire under control.