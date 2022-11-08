ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, MD

Resident rescues her 3 dogs from Aberdeen house fire

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ox6hh_0j3GXaJ900

An Aberdeen woman was able to rescue her three dogs from a fire that destroyed her home last night.

The resident got home and heard smoke alarms at the one-story house on Holly Drive in Harford County, said the state fire marshal's office.

She opened the door and two of her dogs immediately ran out. She then crawled in the house and opened a cage to rescue her third dog.

The Fire Marshal said no injuries were reported in the fire, which was reported at about 5:49 p.m. Monday. The family of two adults and three children have been displaced, and the fire caused about $100,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it began in the kitchen, according to a notice of investigation.

About 45 firefighters spent 20 minutes working to get the fire under control.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Ashley Summerlin, 11, is 4’8″ tall and weighs 75 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, and black & white checkered Van shoes with flames.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Rosedale residence hit with Molotov cocktail, solar panels vandalized in Glen Arm

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At 11:15 a.m. on Monday, November 7, an individual or individuals entered a fenced-in solar farm located in the 11600-block of Glen Arm Road in Glen Arm (21057). The suspect(s) broke three solar panels and spray painted miscellaneous images and profanity on a junction box, causing an estimated $8,600 in damages.
GLEN ARM, MD
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼

The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

Police respond to small aircraft crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at 2:18 p.m. According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Company, crews were dispatched to an ultralight...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Mother and son rescued from early morning Southwest Baltimore fire

On Friday morning, a mother and son were rescued from a burning house in southwest Baltimore. The 5-year-old boy and his mother were rescued from a house on Norfolk Avenue in the forest park neighborhood. They went to the hospital in undetermined conditions. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Military vets gifted new cars in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ten Maryland military veterans received a big gift -- new cars. In honor of Veterans Day, Heritage MileOne Autogroup and Vehicles for Change gifted the veterans with brand-new rides. One of the recipients, Baltimore-native Gary Green, served in the Army National Guard as a diesel...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville woman

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Parkville area. Emily Rose Leddon, 18, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area with orange and pink shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information on Emily...
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglar uses vehicle to smash through bay doors of Rosedale business, Belair Road burglar uses sledge hammer

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local burglaries and a robbery that were reported over the past week. At some point over the past two weeks, a storage unit was broken into in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The lock was broken off and an undisclosed amount of jewelry was stolen from inside the unit.
ROSEDALE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Accident In Anne Arundel County

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. – On November 8, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Southern District officers responded for a report of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Central Avenue near Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. The investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup truck was traveling...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy