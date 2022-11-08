ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record

By Brooks Austin
 3 days ago

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to Philadelphia and of course the home state of Georgia, then the latest TV Ratings ought to say as much.

Georgia's matchup Saturday over the formerly No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers was seen by 13.3 million people according to CBSsports, the most watched football game of the season.

Key stats on Record-Breaking Tennessee vs Georgia

  • CBS Sports' presentation of Tennessee-Georgia is the Most-Watched Game of the Season on Any Network.
  • Most-watched Tennessee-Georgia Matchup on Record with more than 13m viewers.
  • CBS Sports has the two most-watched college football games this season.
  • Pareamount+ scores its most-streamed regular-season college football game ever.

The SEC and CBS TV will part ways on their historical TV deal in 2024 , when EPSN will then take over the TV broadcast rights as CBS becomes the Big Ten's host of their weekly primetime matchup.

