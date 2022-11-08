Read full article on original website
How to navigate school board elections this spring
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Just like this past election season, it will soon be time for you to pick who goes on the board of the school district that serves your child. Some parents, like Nicole Grear, are familiar with how a board works, but not all. "They make...
Foodbank holds sledgehammer ceremony
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank held a sledgehammer ceremony on Wednesday at its Urbana location. The event allowed donors and staff to break down portions of the facility's original walls to make way for the next phase of renovations. The expansion of the foodbank into the adjacent...
Fire department hands coats out to school
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Firefighter Local 429 members were handing out coats to students on Wednesday. The firefighters were at the Danville area grade schools as part of their charitable program Operation Warm. This is an annual event the firefighters have done. This year they were able to...
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
Holocaust survivor to speak in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Holocaust survivor will share his story on Wednesday in Champaign. Bill Gingold will be speaking from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hillel, 503 E. John St., Champaign. Gingold was born in Warsaw, Poland, and grew up in Warshaw before escaping into Soviet Russia...
Fire causes $250,000 in damages at Danville Habitat for Humanity Restore
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday evening, November 10th a fire broke out at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Danville. According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire began just before 6 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but there has been extensive damage to the building. Habitat for Humanity valued the loss of contents and damage at $250,000.
Mother of dead baby found not guilty by reason of insanity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The mother of a missing 7-month-old in central Illinois has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Kimberlee Burton was arrested in February on charges of retail theft, child endangerment, and concealment of a death. This comes after her 7-month-old daughter Zaraz Walker was...
Man shot in leg on Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 23-year-old Champaign man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Friday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the alley in the 500 block of North Elm Street. The man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
Lutheran advances to 1A State Championship + Taylorville seeking third in 3A consolation
Normal, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Two high school volleyball teams have survived and advanced to the IHSA State Finals Tournament in Normal this weekend. Lutheran played Norris City in the 1A State Semifinal. Despite an early deficit, the Crusaders battled back late. McKenna Cox with three consecutive kills helped her team win the first set 28-26. In set two, despite Norris City rallying to get within two, a bad set by the Fighting Cardinals gave the Crusaders the 25-16 second set win. Lutheran won the semifinal in straight sets and will play Freeport (Aquin) in the 1A State Championship Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a rematch of last season's consolation game.
Shauna Green win's first game as Illinois head coach
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois took on LIU at state farm center for their opening game of the regular season on Wednesday night. Illinois eager to get their season underway following their win over Quincy in their one and only exhibition game of the preseason. in that game, where they saw key contributions from a variety of different players.
