ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo

Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella. The actress shared a very relatable photo to her Instagram this week, proving that she’s more like her character Hailey Upton on Chicago PD than we ever imagined. In the snap, the star rocked a deep purple off-the-shoulder floor length gown while sitting...
Clayton News Daily

Chris Hemsworth Gets Trolled By Brother Over New Instagram Video About His 'Thor' Transformation

Chris Hemsworth recently shared a comical new video joking about his transformation into Thor, which his brother took as a perfect opportunity to poke a little fun at him. Chris, 39, shared a new Instagram video on Friday, which he sarcastically called "rare...footage" of his workouts to get in shape before playing the ever-so-buff son of Odin.
Clayton News Daily

Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff

State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Two plus-size models say they were denied entry to a Los Angeles lounge and 'no one wants to stand up for you'

Two models in Los Angeles are urging other curvy women to speak out on size discrimination after saying they were denied entry to a popular lounge because of their bodies. Alexa Jay and Ella Halikas, who first shared their story on TikTok, said they went to The Highlight Room last week to celebrate a friend's birthday. Jay said she first spotted Halikas, a friend and fellow plus-size model, while standing in line with others who were also invited to the party and as their group got closer to the entrance, the women say everyone was allowed in—except them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Jane Gross, Groundbreaking Former SI Writer, Dies at 75

Jane Gross, a sportswriter best known for being the first female sportswriter to work in a pro basketball locker room, died on Wednesday. She was 75 years old. According to Richard Sandomir of The New York Times, Gross’ brother confirmed that she had a series of falls that led to a traumatic and fatal brain injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy