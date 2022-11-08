Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
Clayton News Daily
'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo
Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella. The actress shared a very relatable photo to her Instagram this week, proving that she’s more like her character Hailey Upton on Chicago PD than we ever imagined. In the snap, the star rocked a deep purple off-the-shoulder floor length gown while sitting...
Clayton News Daily
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals If 'Stranger Things' Co-Star Finn Wolfhard Is a Good Kisser
Millie Bobby Brown is spilling all of the tea from the Upside Down!. The Stranger Things star, 18, recently sat down with Vanity Fair to take their famous lie detector test, where she had no choice but to dish the dirt on some of her co-stars from the hit Netflix series.
Clayton News Daily
Chris Hemsworth Gets Trolled By Brother Over New Instagram Video About His 'Thor' Transformation
Chris Hemsworth recently shared a comical new video joking about his transformation into Thor, which his brother took as a perfect opportunity to poke a little fun at him. Chris, 39, shared a new Instagram video on Friday, which he sarcastically called "rare...footage" of his workouts to get in shape before playing the ever-so-buff son of Odin.
Clayton News Daily
Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon Recreate Iconic Spaghetti Breakfast From ‘Elf’ in New TikTok
Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon are bringing the magic of Elf back to life. The hilarious duo teamed up for a TikTok video that took a page from one of the many iconic scenes in the Christmas film. Set to TikTok’s viral “a negroni sbagliato w prosecco,” Ferrell and Fallon...
Clayton News Daily
Drake and Justin Bieber among VIPs celebrating the life of rapper Takeoff
State Farm Arena was transformed into a church Friday as family and fans gathered to celebrate the earthly departure of Takeoff from Migos. The three-hour sendoff was a superstar affair, featuring performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos' label, Quality Control Music.
Clayton News Daily
Two plus-size models say they were denied entry to a Los Angeles lounge and 'no one wants to stand up for you'
Two models in Los Angeles are urging other curvy women to speak out on size discrimination after saying they were denied entry to a popular lounge because of their bodies. Alexa Jay and Ella Halikas, who first shared their story on TikTok, said they went to The Highlight Room last week to celebrate a friend's birthday. Jay said she first spotted Halikas, a friend and fellow plus-size model, while standing in line with others who were also invited to the party and as their group got closer to the entrance, the women say everyone was allowed in—except them.
Clayton News Daily
Jane Gross, Groundbreaking Former SI Writer, Dies at 75
Jane Gross, a sportswriter best known for being the first female sportswriter to work in a pro basketball locker room, died on Wednesday. She was 75 years old. According to Richard Sandomir of The New York Times, Gross’ brother confirmed that she had a series of falls that led to a traumatic and fatal brain injury.
Comments / 0