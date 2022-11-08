MD Lottery
BALTIMORE (AP) _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Bonus Match 5
01-04-16-33-34, Bonus: 30
(one, four, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four; Bonus: thirty)
Cash4Life
02-22-25-28-44, Cash Ball: 1
(two, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-four; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-9
(zero, six, nine)
Pick 3 Midday
1-2-9
(one, two, nine)
Pick 4 Evening
1-6-2-1
(one, six, two, one)
Pick 4 Midday
8-8-0-9
(eight, eight, zero, nine)
Pick 5 Evening
3-8-8-5-3
(three, eight, eight, five, three)
Pick 5 Midday
1-0-8-2-5
(one, zero, eight, two, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
