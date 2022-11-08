Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO