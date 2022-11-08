Read full article on original website
Local author event November 13 at Skylark
The Artsy Bookworm — a bookstore at 1319 30th St., Rock Island — is holding a local author conference and book fair Sunday, Nov. 13 at Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island. The event, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature books for sale and signing from the following authors:
QC women invited to have a ball at Skylark
Women all need a break today, and QC girls of all ages (well, 21-101) can have a ball at The Skylark, 4401 7th Ave., Rock Island, at a new Babs Ball on Friday, Nov. 18. Event coordinator Suzon Robbins has organized a fun night (7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.) “where we can all dance in reckless abandon, our ovaries vibrating on an existential level,” she said Thursday. A Big Mama DJ will be playing music from the ’60s on “and it will definitely be a female-friendly night of love and happiness,” she said.
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with drive-thru Thanksgiving meals
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh announced the community can once again gobble, gobble up a free holiday meal. ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ and his crew will return to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The event will be a drive-thru experience where guests can have a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. Inside dining is not permitted. Guests will be directed to form a single line at SouthPark Mall‘s entrance near the bus stop area.
2nd annual Christmas tree lighting coming to K-Square
The city of Davenport and Downtown Davenport Partnership on Thursday announced that the second-annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. at Kaiserslautern Square (often known as K-Square), 119 E. 3rd Street. The free family-friendly event will feature Quad City Arts carolers kicking off the holiday...
Dancing unicorn takes to roof of QC school
Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island truly scaled new heights when it came to creating a unique incentive for Student Hunger Drive donations. For the second year in a row, Eugene Field collected the most donations for the Student Hunger Drive out of all the Rock Island-Milan School District schools. They collected 89 boxes (more than 6,000 cans) and $1,622 in monetary donations for the River Bend Food Bank’s annual Student Hunger Drive.
PHOTOS: Veterans Day parade in Davenport
After an unseasonably warm week, it was a chilly day for the Veterans Day parade in Davenport. Photographer Jeff Cook captured several scenes from the festivities, including a ceremony in which 92-year-old Korean War veteran Barry Smiley of Davenport received his third Purple Heart.
Student artwork on display, reception set for Friday
The best works of art by Monmouth College students are on display in the Len G. Everett Gallery on the upper level of the College’s Hewes Library. The Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be on display through Dec. 7. Thirty-eight artists entered a total of 82 artworks, and jurors Steve and Marsha Carleson selected 35 works by 22 artists to appear in the show.
Yoga and QC beer = lots of fun
Sarah Wendland of Davenport loves yoga and loves the varied tastes of local craft breweries. So it makes perfect sense that she runs Bends & Brews, a five-year-old business that brings yoga to some of the Quad Cities’ best beer makers. These classes are all levels — from beginner to experienced yogi, so everyone can enjoy. Most locations are 21+ (unless otherwise stated), and you need to BYO mat and buy your own booze.
QC ‘My Brother’s Gift’ to air on WQPT
A special filmed production of a September Black Box Theatre show will air on WQPT-TV next week. In September 2022, The Black Box in downtown Moline performed “My Brother’s Gift,” as a part of the “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” initiative. The play is based on the remarkable true story of Heinz Geiringer, neighbor and friend of Anne Frank.
Tribute to Schubert at QC chamber music concert
Chamber Music Quad Cities will present “A Schubert Sampler” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. CMQC marks the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert’s birth with performances of his beloved “Trout” Quintet and his seldom heard “Notturno” for piano trio, according to an event release. Rounding out this especially warm and lyrical program are duos by Rossini (Duetto in D Major for cello and bass) and Grieg (the third violin sonata in C Minor).
Group O donates baseball fundraiser money to LULAC
As a 100% Hispanic-owned business, Group O partnered with the Quad Cities River Bandits this season to celebrate Hispanic and Latino communities by sponsoring “Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples,” Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” or “Fun Cup” series.
Student Hunger Drive sets new record
After a record year in 2021, Quad Cities students came back hungry to top it. And in the 36th year — with renewed energy and a drive to do even more good during this challenging year — the 2022 Student Hunger Drive brought in a collective 817,038 meals from 16 area high schools and their elementary and middle school counterparts, according to a Thursday release from River Bend Food Bank.
QC Rising Stars | Mary Gold
Entrepreneurs have to start somewhere and a 14-year old Davenport girl is starting her jewelry business from her bedroom. We were joined by Mary from Marygold Earrings to show off all of her creations!. For more information visit https://sites.google.com/view/marygold21/work.
Moline seeks public input on new housing law
In the coming weeks, the Moline City Council will consider a proposed new “Accessory Dwelling Unit” ordinance that would clarify how and under what conditions single-family homeowners could add second housing units to their existing single-family residences. Currently, Moline’s Code of Ordinances does not address these types of...
REVIEW: New QC ‘Jurors’ guilty of greatness
Don’t tell Mike Schulz, but I have never actually seen the 1957 classic film “12 Angry Men,” nor its 1997 all-star made-for-TV remake. I have no good reason, since I love murder mysteries, crime dramas, thrillers, etc. In a way, that was an advantage going into see the new Playcrafters production, “12 Angry Jurors,” which opened last weekend at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
2nd showing added for new Hero Street film
Since the world premiere screening Saturday of “An Infantryman From Hero Street” has sold out, an encore showing at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. “An Infantryman from Hero Street,” the fourth episode in the Fourth Wall Films “Hero Street” documentary...
EM student aims to be one of WIU’s youngest grads ever
Western Illinois University Information Systems student Ella Lingafelter will graduate with a bachelor’s degree this spring at just 18 years old. On track to earn Summa Cum Laude honors, Lingafelter plans to pursue her master’s degree in Computer Science at the University of Illinois, according to a Wednesday WIU release.
What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties
INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul Pate said via Twitter would need an administrative recount.
Error discovered in Scott County count; ballots being recounted
Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate tweeted that Scott County had discovered an error in the tabulation of absentee ballot numbers. Pate has issued an administrative recount for those absentee ballots. It is not yet known how many ballots could be involved in the recount...
First responders find comfort in MABAS Division 43 PEER Support Team
First responders are coming together to bring support and awareness to other first responders. Lt. Jamie Hudson from the Moline Fire Department dropped by Local 4 to talk the MABAS Division 43 PEER Support Team to address the mental health needs of first responders. For more information, click here.
