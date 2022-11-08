17-Mile Drive has a few primary entrances at the Pacific Coast Highway, in Carmel, and in Pacific Grove. The drive is open to visitors through each of these entrances with a toll of $11.25 per vehicle, although the toll will be refunded if you choose to eat at one of Pebble Beach’s many restaurants during the 17-Mile Drive tour. The entrance from the PCH is the most common since most visitors to the area took State Route 1 to get there, but we actually recommend entering through Pacific Grove and exiting through Carmel if you get the chance. However, every entrance will take you to the same stops along the way, so don’t worry too much about how you get to 17-Mile Drive.

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO