Read full article on original website
Related
actiontourguide.com
What is the Best Part of the Pacific Coast Highway?
There’s something for everyone on the PCH, but if we had to choose, we’d say our favorite part of any Pacific Coast Highway road trip is the 90-mile drive through Big Sur. One of the most extended undeveloped stretches of coastline in the US, Big Sur sits between San Simeon and Carmel-by-the-Sea and features redwood forests, seaside cliffs, and gorgeous sandy beaches. The area is mainly uninhabited, separated from the Rt 101 corridor by the Santa Lucia mountains, so you can drive along the cliffs for hours without seeing another car. If you only want to experience a small part of the Pacific Coast Highway before heading back to the main freeways, make sure you include a drive through Big Sur.
actiontourguide.com
Is 17-Mile Drive Really 17 Miles?
Just as the name suggests, 17-Mile Drive is a 17-mile scenic loop that runs all the way around the coast of Pebble Beach, just off the Pacific Coast Highway. A 17-Mile Drive tour will typically take you all the way around the peninsula and back to the PCH, although there are also exits in Carmel and Pacific Grove. Most of the drive runs along the coastline but there are sections passing through forested areas as well for a little variety. It also serves as the main road for the gated community of Pebble Beach, and the tolls collected go to support the privately-owned community and resort.
actiontourguide.com
Where Does 17-Mile Drive Start and Finish?
17-Mile Drive has a few primary entrances at the Pacific Coast Highway, in Carmel, and in Pacific Grove. The drive is open to visitors through each of these entrances with a toll of $11.25 per vehicle, although the toll will be refunded if you choose to eat at one of Pebble Beach’s many restaurants during the 17-Mile Drive tour. The entrance from the PCH is the most common since most visitors to the area took State Route 1 to get there, but we actually recommend entering through Pacific Grove and exiting through Carmel if you get the chance. However, every entrance will take you to the same stops along the way, so don’t worry too much about how you get to 17-Mile Drive.
actiontourguide.com
Are There Places to Stop on the 17-Mile Drive?
There are plenty of places to stop and look around at Pebble Beach, mainly showing off the spectacular views of the forest or the Pacific Ocean. Any good 17-Mile Drive tour will take you to a wide variety of stops along the way. After all, as Pebble Beach founder Samuel F.B. Morse once said:
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
actiontourguide.com
How much time do you need at the Grand staircase escalante?
The Grand Staircase-Escalante is a sprawling National Monument that reaches out over 1.8 million acres of vast plateaus, colorful cliffs, and fascinating rock formations. The monument is a popular spot with hikers, campers and backpackers . Outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to know that this park sees fewer visitors than its neighbors Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, and of course, the Grand Canyon. With less traffic and overcrowding to contend with, you are almost guaranteed to get some time alone in nature at this beautiful piece of land.
Comments / 0