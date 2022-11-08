ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY

A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
HYDE PARK, NY
Anthony Jeselnik Performing in The Hudson Valley

Anthony Jeselnik will be making his way to the Hudson Valley region to perform 5 shows but tickets are already close to selling out. One of the most successful writers and comedians from the past decade is Anthony Jeselnik. He's known for having an extremely dark sense of humor. Most comedians these days have seem to have adapted their acts to be more politically correct. I don't think anyone is safe from his hilarious onslaught when on stage.
WEST NYACK, NY
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
Warwick Valley Dispatch

Strangers Next Door

Residents of Warwick have spoken to The Dispatch about their concerns regarding short-term, transient rentals, brokered through online platforms like Airbnb. One of the chief issues residents of Warwick cite are concerns for their families’ safety. Considering that a legal four-bedroom house can lodge up to eight people, neighbors can see up to four hundred transient people occupy the Airbnb next door to them each year.
WARWICK, NY
Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month

As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
KINGSTON, NY
