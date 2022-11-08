Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Related
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
New York Firefighter Hit By Car Putting Out Fire In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley volunteer firefighter was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle while battling a blaze. On Thursday, the Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a brush fire in Orange County. One firefighter was injured. Firefighters Battle Blaze In Orange County, New York. Firefighters responded to...
Coyote Calls Caught on Tape in Poughkeepsie, New York [Listen]
I am never alone when I work late at the station. Usually, someone is hanging around the building after business hours, or should I say something? I call the coyotes our Wolf night shift. I am not an animal expert so I don't quite know what our resident coyotes are...
Man Vs. Coyote Showdown Caught on Camera in Hyde Park, NY
A dramatic video was caught of a Hyde Park man confronting a coyote on his front steps while leaving for work. Coyote sightings throughout the Hudson Valley are a pretty common occurrence. The coyote is a species of canine native to North America that is smaller than its close relative, the wolf, and slightly smaller than the closely related eastern wolf and red wolf.
Anthony Jeselnik Performing in The Hudson Valley
Anthony Jeselnik will be making his way to the Hudson Valley region to perform 5 shows but tickets are already close to selling out. One of the most successful writers and comedians from the past decade is Anthony Jeselnik. He's known for having an extremely dark sense of humor. Most comedians these days have seem to have adapted their acts to be more politically correct. I don't think anyone is safe from his hilarious onslaught when on stage.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
New Shop Opening Up in Ulster County, Fulfills Lifelong Dream
There's another awesome place to go shopping in the area. It's safe to say we have many cool places around the Hudson Valley, but something that makes this area so unique is that there's a "family" and "home-y" feeling in the smaller shops. Not only do you get to connect...
WRRV’s Shop with a Cop is Back and Bigger Than Ever
WRRV has teamed up with Sherwood Tile and Hoagie Barmichaels to bring back Shop with a Cop and we plane to make this the biggest year yet. WRRV is once again teaming up with Hudson Valley law enforcement officers to help local children and families this holiday season who may not have the means.
It’s a Bargin: The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel’s Big Offer
A few or so back I shared with you that The Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel was looking for your input regarding their multi-million dollar renovations. There is a real possibility that they may create a rooftop bar. Make sure you let them know what you would want if you were a hotel guest.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Strangers Next Door
Residents of Warwick have spoken to The Dispatch about their concerns regarding short-term, transient rentals, brokered through online platforms like Airbnb. One of the chief issues residents of Warwick cite are concerns for their families’ safety. Considering that a legal four-bedroom house can lodge up to eight people, neighbors can see up to four hundred transient people occupy the Airbnb next door to them each year.
The Best News: Rehabbed Bear Cub Released in Hudson Valley
Back at the beginning of October, I shared with you the story of a bear cub who had been hit by a car and was recovering at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Back in October, the little guy was in rough shape. The FFFWC had taken...
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza
There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
Man rescued from steep cliff in upstate New York park after runner heard him
A man was rescued from a steep clip in an upstate park Wednesday morning.
Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month
As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
Police ‘Honor’ Upstate New York Sergeant After Line Of Duty Death
New York State Police honored the life of a sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, who passed away. Last week, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New...
Meet Popular MLB Star and HV Native in Poughkeepsie
The countdown to the holidays is on, but why not give yourself an early present this year and meet one of the most exciting Major League Baseball stars to come out of the Hudson Valley?. CollectorCon at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. This year, CollectorCon is back at the Poughkeepsie Galleria on...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0