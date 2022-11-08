Read full article on original website
Related
RideApart
Watch This Guy Build A Bike Around A KTM LC4 Engine
We’ve covered all sorts of motorcycle builds that range from the absolutely beautiful, to the absolutely nuts. So here’s a build that is somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. Make it Extreme on YouTube makes a little build series that revolves around a KTM LC4 engine. For...
The 11 Best Triumph Motorcycles Ever Made
Triumph has a rich heritage dating back over 100 years. As the U.K.'s most prominent manufacturer of motorcycles, it ranks among the best in the world for its products' build quality, rider experience, features, and aesthetic appeal. Ever since Marlon Brando rode his Triumph Thunderbird 6T across the silver screen in "The Wild One," the marque has cemented itself as an engineering icon and one of the coolest brands on two wheels.
Autoweek.com
2023 Honda Accord Brings Six Trims, Two Powertrains but No BEV Option
With all-new sheetmetal and interior content, Honda's 11th-generation Accord sedan arrives in showrooms in January. It comes with two drivetrains—a 1.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder or a 2.0-liter dual-motor hybrid. Honda figures the new hybrid will make up half of all Accord sales, which is similar to sales of the Honda...
Autoblog
Ducati introduces three new Scrambler models for 2023
The Scrambler has been a popular part of the Ducati lineup for several years now, offering beefy off-road looks at a reasonable price. The company is going big for 2023 with three new Scrambler variants and structural improvements that make the bike lighter and easier to control. Ducati introduced the...
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style
Ram will no longer offer a regular cab 1500 pickup with a short bed starting in 2023 as the market shifts to larger, more luxurious full-size trucks.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Rare 1931 Bugatti Selling At No Reserve At Henderson Auctions Fall Collector Series
This is a bank seized classic with a lot of history and back story. Back in 1926, the new Bugatti four-cylinder engine was introduced as a replacement for the touring version of the 16-valve Brescia range. It powered the Bugatti Type 40 and the engine produced an impressive amount of power, when considering the vehicle’s size and weight. Up for grabs from a bank seizure is an impressive 1931 Bugatti Type 40, being offered at No Reserve, by Henderson Auctions.
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Autoweek.com
Here's the Master Plan for Lamborghini's Ambitious Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150
Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
The 1969 Dodge Charger 'Scraptona' SEMA Car Is For Sale
The 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona is among the most sought after muscle cars to come out of Detroit. Only 503 were made; just enough to homologate the model for NASCAR competition. So pristine examples of the super speedway-optimized, winged warriors can fetch over seven-figures at auction. And it’s why so many re-creations of this rare model exist today. The Scraptona isn’t so much a re-creation as it is a riff. First shown at the SEMA show in 2018, it hides genuine performance hardware under less-than-perfect skin. Which is kind-of-perfect. Now it’s for sale at Garage Kept Motors. You, yes you, now have a chance to take this incredible muscle car build home.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
tiremeetsroad.com
Tire explosion at SEMA’s BurnYard from 1000 HP Demon Taxi sends rubber carcass flying over crowd, hits & damages Silverado show truck
No injuries reported except for one damaged Silverado hood. You never expect your multi-year build to get damaged at a car show while parked, sitting completely still, yet, that’s exactly what happened. Perennial favorite to SEMA’s Hoonigan BurnYard, the Bros Automotive Detail Center’s 1000 HP Dodge Demon Taxi, blew...
Ghia Styling And Long-Term Ownership Highlight This Maserati Ghibli on Bring a Trailer
This is rare and well-maintained while kept in long-term ownership. Classic Maserati sports cars are some of the most highly sought after automobiles on the Italian market. For decades, they have been the pinnacle of style and success for businessmen, racers, and car people alike. Classics always have a special role to play in that game with this particular one being a shining example of that. The vehicle in question is known as the Ghibli and, as you’ll find out, it’s a perfect combination of style, speed, and overall mechanical competence. So how exactly does this incredible sports car achieve such a seemingly difficult task?
BMW 3.0 CS Selling on Bring A Trailer
There are few cars as iconic with as loyal of a following as the BMW E9. Making its debut in 1968, the classic BMW made a name for itself on the touring car race track. It all started with a Karmann body fitted with a 2,788-cc inline-six but progressed in 1971, making the 3.0CS the most powerful E9 up to that point.
Autoweek.com
Is There Room for Another Six-Figure EV SUV Startup?
EV startup Aehra reveals electric SUV model, envisioned to enter production in 2025. The SUV promises a range of around 500 miles, dual-motor layout with 804 hp, and a starting price around $140,000. The Aehra SUV was styled by Filippo Perini, formerly of Lamborghini, and features an unsurprising number of...
Along Came A Fiat Dino Spider, And It Is For Sale on Bring A Trailer
This 1968 Fiat Dino Spider example is one of approximately 1,133 2.0-liter V6-powered models like it, made between 1967 and 1968. Ferrari required a road-going model for racing homologation back in 1968. Fiat had the answer – resulting in a Ferrari Dino V6-powered convertible. Few cars out with Maranello’s factory gates claim legitimate Ferrari DNA, yet homologation requirements during the 1960s found certain Fiats produced and sold in the shadow of Enzo Ferrari – with Dino V6 power. The Pininfarina-styled Dino Spider debuted at the Turin Motor Show in October 1966, and few examples remain in existence. This example, currently listed on Bring a Trailer, is one rare classic collectible that you can add to your collection.
