Early Black Friday Amazon deals: cheap TVs, headphones, laptops, phones, and more

The early Black Friday Amazon deals are really starting to heat up as we enter the second week of November. Everything from discounted smartphones and laptops to wireless headphones is up for grabs, and we're listing all of our favorites below.

The big day itself is on November 25th this year, but the entire month of November is full of Black Friday discounts. This means you can get all of your holiday shopping out of the way early, and unlike some other Amazon sales, you don't need to be a Prime member to enjoy massive savings.

Keep reading to find all of the best Black Friday Amazon deals as they go live, starting with some highlights we've discovered thus far. If you don't find what you're looking for here, it might be worth taking a look at our general Black Friday live blog , where we're gathering the best offers from every corner of the web. Happy hunting!

Latest Early Black Friday Amazon deals Live

Compared to a lot of the best smartwatches out there, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts off at a very reasonable price, especially with Apple and Samsung swinger-swapping Pro and Ultra titles on new models this year and giving them super high price tags.

The base Watch 5 is one of the best pound-for-pound options money can buy right now, and it's $30 off today. That's a great deal, but if you can stretch your budget up to $279, you can get the larger 44mm display version , which makes the world of difference for reading smaller text and readouts on things like step counters or google maps. Still not sure? Take a look at our Galaxy Watch 5 review .

As with most Amazon devices, you should never, ever pay full price for them as you're never that far away from a sale. $19.99 is a real steal for the cheapest Lite version too. The main caveat here is you'll only be able to stream in HD, not 4K. But if you have an older TV (you'll still need an HDMI slot), then this is a superb way to get a modern set of streaming apps without forking out for a new TV.

The same link also shows some of the other Fire Sticks are on sale, and if you do have a 4K TV, we'd certainly recommend the 4K Stick at just $28 . If your TV is a few years old, you might be missing a few more modern streaming services like Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Apple TV+, so this is a cheap way to get access to those apps.

To be honest, my TV has most of these apps built-in, but I love the Fire TV's remote control as its clicky buttons are much more responsive than the mushy ones on my TV's remote, so everything's much faster via the Fire Stick.

$150 off what is already one of the best cheap Android phones ever made is an opportunity you don't want to miss on one of our favorite phones of the year. Minor concessions like the lack of wireless charging and a 60Hz refresh rate are more than made up for by the excellent performance of the cameras and the Tensor chipset. This price cut is available on all colors of the 6a, including the lovely Sage Green version.

Don't forget to pick up something from our best Pixel 6a cases guide to keep it in shiny condition. Still not quite sold on the phone? Maybe our 4.5/5 Pixel 6a review can help.

Tired of dead WiFi spots around the home? Then maybe it's time you upgraded to one of the best mesh WiFi routers. The Nest system is often at the pricey end of the scale, but you can save up to 45% today in this early Black Friday Amazon deal. And if you're thinking they look a bit like a smart speaker, then have a gold star because the Google Assistant is built into the individual Points as well, so they'll give you even more options for voice control around the home. Take a look at our Nest WiFi review for more information.

Black Friday is still weeks away, but you can already save a whopping 50% on the Fire HD 10 if you order one from Amazon today. Even at its regular retail price, the Fire tablet offers a ton of bang for your buck, with a beautiful FHD 10.1-inch display, wireless charging capabilities, and fast-enough performance to rival nearly any Chromebook on the market. The tablet has also never been cheaper than it is now, so what are you waiting for?

Surprise, surprise: ahead of the upcoming Black Friday festivities, Amazon is slashing a hefty 44% off the price of their Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit, essentially giving you two wireless cameras for the price of one. Amazon will often discount these cameras, so this deal isn't particularly shocking, but it's worth noting that the price of the 2-camera kit has never dropped lower than this. For just $99.99, you're getting two HD cameras with weather proof construction, quick and easy setup, and enough battery life to last up to two years with the included AA lithium batteries.

Another lowest-ever price from Amazon, you can currently snag this ASUS Chromebook for just $119.99, a generous 52% discount from its regular retail price. This rugged laptop was tested to meet military-grade durability standards, with a spill-resistant keyboard and rubber corners to absorb shock. It's also fast and reliable, thanks to its MediaTek Quad-Core processor and a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

We expect to see loads of epic smart TV deals when Black Friday hits, but you don't need to wait to save a hefty chunk of cash thanks to this discount that drops an impressive 43% off the 40-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV. For just shy of $200, you're getting a smart TV with vibrant Full HD picture, slim bezels, and over 250 free streaming channels thanks to the built-in Roku streaming platform.

If you're on the hunt for a new pair of wireless earbuds , look no further than this early Black Friday deal. For the next five hours or so, you can get a pair of Beats Studio Buds for just $89.95, which is a 40% discount! These earbuds will last up to 24 hours (when combined with the charging case), plus they come with Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, and Spatial Audio support. Again, this deal will disappear in just a few hours, so don't wait to make your move.

Apple's 2022 update to the MacBook Air series brings with it the highly-praised M2 chip and the modern chassis design seen in the lovely 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros (we don't talk about the basic 13-inch model).

As early Black Friday deals go, this is a banger as it's the cheapest price we've seen the new Air go for. You'll have to be quick though as most of the colors have now sold out. At the time of writing, only the silver model remains. If you're holding out for something cheaper or a discount on another model, keep an eye on the Black Friday MacBook deals guide from our friends over at iMore.com.

Bose's QC 45 headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling cans around for this price and are best compared with Sony's XM4 set from last year. The newer XM5 and Apple's AirPods Pro Max are significantly more expensive and you're not getting enough for the extra money compared to this deal in our opinion.

If you'd rather hold out for a deal on Sony's superbly comfortable XM4, we regularly see them go for a similar price to these Bose headphones, but they're stuck at full price right now. $250 for either? You're winning either way.

The S22 Ultra may well be picking up a few Phone of Year awards over the next few weeks. It's packing the best camera of any Samsung phone out there and was smoothly merged with the Note series this year, so you'll find a built-in S-Pen stylus. $300 off is a massive discount on this stunning flagship.

This model comes in Burgundy (it's kind of a big deal after all), and is unlocked for all carriers, so you can choose your own direction and maybe even pick up a bargain on those monthly bills for your data and call plans via something from our guide to the best MVNO carriers .

It's not all about the Amazon Fire TV Sticks if you want to make your TV even smarter. Roku has been one of America's favorite streaming device brands for years. And while the remote isn't quite as enjoyable as Amazon's super responsive pointer the app selection is unrivaled (yes, it includes Amazon Prime Video despite it not being on the box art) and the interface is loved by fans thanks to its uncluttered design that isn't riddled with ads - something Amazon's devices are really starting to mess up lately. And today the 4K stick is half-price and a real bargain at just $24.99. Want to weigh it up against its Amazon rival? We've written this just for you: Amazon Fire Stick 4K vs Roku Streaming Stick 4K .

These smart speakers include five and eight-inch displays respectively and are both at their lowest prices. These discounts cut even deeper than this summer's Prime Day event so we're fairly confident that these are the best prices we're going to see this year. So why not get a few Christmas presents sorted? Maybe one for you, and another for a relative then you can enjoy free video calls over the net? And if you're concerned about privacy, there's a physical shutter slide to cover the camera when not in use.

The five-inch version is best suited to bedside tables or maybe a table at the side of your sofa so you can easily read what's on the screen. The eight-inch model is handy if it's going to live on a sideboard further away or you're going to need to see it from a distance while dashing around your kitchen using it to try and follow a video recipe guide. Still not sure? We've compared the two directly in our Echo Show 5 vs Show 8 guide.

Samsung's cheap Android phone just got cheaper, thanks to this early Black Friday deal that carves a very nice 22% off the price of the Galaxy A53, a smartphone that we once called "the best phone under $500". For just $349.99, you're getting an unlocked smartphone with a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display, an all-day battery, and a flagship-level camera. The A53 has never been cheaper than this, so why wait until Black Friday to snag your new favorite device?

Pick up a Fitbit Sense 2 through Amazon today and you'll instantly save a straight $100, no strings attached. It's not quite the cheapest that the smartwatch has ever been, but it's a nice deal if you're looking for a new fitness tracker. The Sense 2 comes with a sleek design, up to six days of battery life, and all of the intelligent health and fitness tracking features we've come to expect from the Fitbit name. Plus it's got an actual physical button on the side, which seems like a rarity nowadays.

They may not be our bread and butter, but we always try to keep track of the best Nanoleaf smart lights because they're stylish, customizable, and easy to set up. Amazon is currently slashing 25% off the Nanoleaf Hexagonal 7-pack, which is the perfect amount for trying out a smart light system without over-committing. A $50 discount may not seem like a lot, but it actually makes the 7-pack cheaper than it's ever been, so now is a great time to buy.

If you've had your eye on Samsung's innovative Frame smart TV for a while, now's your chance. Weeks ahead of the official Black Friday sale event, an Amazon deal has sent the 55-inch version of the TV crashing down to a lowest-ever price of $997.99. This elegant entertainment powerhouse produces stunning QLED 4K resolution with Quantum HDR and Art Mode, a clever feature that turns your TV into a work of art whenever it's not in use.

Wireless headphones can be pretty expensive, so we were quite pleased to see this deal that drops $126.99 off Sony's WH-XB910N headphones. That's a jaw-dropping discount of 51%, plus you're getting a wireless headset with active noise cancellation, enhanced bass, and a built-in microphone with Alexa support. And did we mention up to 30 hours of battery life? Many folks will be waiting for the price of Sony's flagship WH-1000XM5 to drop, but this is the next best thing.

In our 4.5/5 star review, we called the 4th Gen Echo Dot the " best Alexa speaker " that money can buy, which makes this deal from Amazon all the more tempting. The big A is currently slashing half off the price of the Dot, bringing it down to a mere $49.99. We loved the spherical speaker for its impressive audio (that can be customized thanks to EQ control in the Alexa app), stylish design, and the inclusion of the 3.5mm jack, and at this price, you really can't lose.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is arguably the most innovative smartphone on the market, complete with a unique, foldable design, truly unrivalled performance, and flagship-quality camera software. The only problem is that it's $1,799.99, a price that puts the phone way out of reach for most folks.

Luckily, Amazon is carving a very nice $300 off the smartphone, several weeks before the Black Friday festivities go live. Of course, $1,499.99 for a smartphone isn't exactly cheap, but keep in mind that you're literally getting both a powerful tablet and a smartphone in one device. The real question is whether the price will drop even lower as we near the big day.

Hot off the presses this morning is a deal that carves a very generous $90 off the price of the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, an elegant wearable that comes complete with excellent battery life, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+, and all the intelligent fitness tracking and health sensors that we've come to expect from the Fossil brand. Unlike many of the Amazon deals we've found so far, this isn't the cheapest that the Fossil watch has ever been (the price hit $209 last Summer), but if you want to pick up a smartwatch today, 29% off is a pretty tempting offer!

Although they aren't the best wireless earbuds that we've ever used, we're quite fond of Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live for their unique, comfortable design, powerful 12mm audio drivers, and wireless charging capabilities. And now we can add great price to the list. Amazon is currently slashing up to 42% off all three color varieties of the Galaxy Buds Live — that's Mystic White (pictured above), Mystic Red, and Mystic Bronze — bringing them all down to just below the $100 mark.

If you're shopping for a youngster this holiday season, look no further than the Fire HD 8 Kids (2020), a kid-friendly device that topped our list of the best Amazon Fire kids tablets . This durable little tablet comes with an HD 8-inch display, dual stereo speakers, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also comes with its own kid-proof protective case and, of course, advanced parental controls so you're able to limit screen time and set restrictions as needed. The Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is currently half-off at Amazon, so why wait?

A smart TV for 80 bucks? Count us in. Sure, this 24-inch Fire TV from Insignia isn't going to win any awards for picture quality or innovation, but if you just need something simple, you really can't beat the F20 Series when it comes to bang for your buck. This compact smart TV delivers totally respectable 720p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, plus you'll get instant access to all your favorite streaming services thanks to the Fire TV entertainment platform. It even comes with an Alexa Voice remote! This smart TV usually sells for $169.99, which doesn't really seem worth it, but the current 53% discount makes this offer too good to pass up.

The wired Ring Video Doorbell offers convenient security and peace of mind with premium features such as 1080p HD resolution and advanced motion detection so you always know who's at the door, even if they don't ring. That's all well and good, but pair those specs with a 38% discount and you're looking at a pretty spectacular deal that shouldn't be missed if you've been considering a smart doorbell for a while. The price of this doorbell has never dropped lower, so now's the time to buy.

Since it first hit store shelves last August, we've been heaping loads of praise onto the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for its durable, inventive design, flagship-quality cameras, and fantastic internal hardware. Now we're about to get excited all over again, since the 256GB version of the Z Flip 4 is currently seeing a massive 21% discount at Amazon.

That price drop makes the unlocked phone cheaper than it's ever been, so we recommend taking advantage of this early Black Friday opportunity while it lasts. After all, you're looking at a device that we consider to be the best foldable phone ever made.

While everyone's attention is drawn to the new Google Pixel 7, the still-great Google Pixel 6 is seeing a historic price cut over at Amazon. Over a year since it first released, the Google Pixel 6 still impresses, offering a sleek, daring design with premium specs such as the Tensor chipset, fantastic camera software, and one of the best spam filters ever introduced. Amazon is dropping a straight $200 off the unlocked phone, bringing it down to just $399 (which is only $100 more than the current price of the Pixel 6a).

It took a while, but we're finally seeing some pretty decent Sony WH-1000XM5 deals come down the pipeline. The headphones that we consider to be the best wireless headphones that money can buy are currently $51.99 off at Amazon (and Best Buy, for what it's worth).

That 13% discount may not seem like a lot, but it's actually a record low price for the XM5, and a deal that shouldn't be missed if you've had your eyes on these headphones for a while. With the XM5, you're getting exceptional sound quality, cutting-edge Advanced Noise Cancellation technology, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Once upon a time, we called the Amazfit GTS 3 the best Amazfit smartwatch that money can buy, and now you can get your very own for a whopping 22% off at Amazon. For just $140, you're getting a fitness-tracking powerhouse that comes complete with onboard GPS, precise heart-rate and SpO2 sensors, and a battery that'll last up to 12 days on a single charge. Select the "Apply Coupon" button before checking out and you could even save an additional $20 on the smartwatch!

It's apparently Alexa's birthday, which I guess just gives Amazon another reason to discount their devices — but hey, we're not complaining! Pick up a 3rd Gen Echo Show 10 and you'll instantly save 32% on your purchase, a pretty good deal for one of the best Amazon Echo Show smart speakers around. The Echo Show 10 comes with a large HD screen that rotates to follow your movements, plus excellent speakers, and a 13MP front-facing camera for crystal-clear video calls.

If you're looking to upgrade your home theater this holiday season, look no further than the JBL Bar 5.1. This soundbar delivers immersive panoramic sound thanks to wireless surround sound technology, a 10" subwoofer, and 550W of power. The JBL Bar 5.1 also comes with Alexa Multi Room Audio compatibility built right in. Pair that with a whopping 42% discount and you're looking at a Black Friday deal that shouldn't slip past your radar.

ASUS laptops often offer great bang for your buck, but this Amazon Black Friday deal is next level. You can currently get the compact ASUS L210 for just $177, a 29% drop from its usual retail price of $250. This laptop boasts a solidly-fast Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a 180-degree hinge, and up to 12 hours of battery life in a compact package that only weighs 2.3 pounds and measures 0.7 inches thin. This is already a great deal if you need a laptop today, but will the price drop lower as we near the holidays? Only time will tell.

Weeks ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is discounting a ton of their wireless earbuds , with particularly hefty price drops on JBL products. Head on over to the Big A today, for instance, and you can save a whopping 40% on the JBL Live Free 2, a historic discount that brings the price of the earbuds down to just $89.95.

The Live Free 2 come with adaptive noise cancellation that responds to your surroundings, up to 35 hours of battery life, and 11mm audio drivers for consistently clear and immersive sound. This is the cheapest that these earbuds have ever been, so don't miss this chance to claim your own pair.

Typically selling for around 300 bucks, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G was already one of our favorite cheap Android phones , but the cheap just got cheaper thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal.

You can currently snag an unlocked N20 5G for just $250 at Amazon and get all of the good stuff that comes with the phone, such as a stunning AMOLED display (a rarity in this price range), 64MP main camera, and reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a major selling point these days. There's a chance that the price of this phone will drop even lower in the weeks to come, but this is a pretty solid deal in the meantime.

If you're looking for a new smart TV this holiday season, feast your eyes on this beautiful 65-inch X80K Series Google TV from Sony, currently 30% off through Amazon's early Black Friday sale. The X80K series is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 that consistently delivers great picture in real time so you're always viewing content the way it was intended to be seen.

You'll also get to see rich, accurate colors thanks to the TV's TRILUMINOS Pro technology and Dolby Vision support. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't perfect, but for a TV that's under $700, you're looking at some serious bang for the buck.

Oculus — er, I mean Meta — Quest 2 deals might be rare, but it's not unusual to find accessories for the VR headset getting discounted on a regular basis, especially when the holiday season comes into play. This adjustable carrying case topped our list of the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories , and now you can get one for 30% off at Amazon. Whether you're travelling with the VR headset or you just need something to store it in, this softshell case is sure to keep your Quest 2 safe and sound.

Say hello to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, a powerful and well-rounded device that we've listed as the overall best Android tablet that money can buy. With the S8 Plus, you're getting a big and beautiful tablet with a QHD AMOLED 120Hz display, ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, massive battery, and an included S Pen stylus. The only problem with the Tab S8 Plus is the price, so we were pretty pleased to see Amazon take $50 off as part of their early Black Friday promotion. It's hard to say if the price will drop lower over the next few weeks, but this is pretty good for now.

The Motorola Razr 5G (2020) is a bit of an oddity. Clearly Motorola's attempt at competing with Samsung's foldable phones , the Razr comes complete with a durable construction, great cameras, and a unique cover display. It also has a very pocketable, almost vintage flip phone design, yet the steep $1,399.99 price tag puts the phone out of reach for many folks. Luckily, Amazon is changing that by offering a seriously impressive 50% discount on the unlocked Razr. If you simply can't wait for the 2022 Razr to hit store shelves, this deal offers the next best thing.

When recommending the best Chromebooks for students , we make sure each laptop is durable, portable, and powerful enough to handle those all-night study sessions. Luckily, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has all of those traits in spades, and now it's 50% off at Amazon!

Not only is this the cheapest that the versatile Flip C214 has ever been, but you're looking at a laptop that's regularly out of stock at most retailers. The fact that this Chromebook is half-off and still available is a pretty big deal, so don't wait to make your move.

The 1st Gen Echo Auto isn't a perfect device, and as we noted in our lukewarm review, it's really only worth checking out if you want to complete your Alexa device ecosystem or if you find a really great deal. Luckily, the latter has occurred in a dramatic fashion, with Amazon slashing a whopping 70% off the price of the compact device.

For just 15 bucks, you can use Alexa to check traffic or weather conditions, listen to music, or make a to-do list with simple voice commands. The Auto has never been cheaper than this, so why not give it a chance?

There's something to be said about having a charger that can handle pretty much all of your devices, regardless of whether it's one of the best Android phones , a Chromebook, or a tablet. That's where the UGREEN Nexode PPS USB-C Charger comes in, offering two USB-C Power Delivery ports with one being able to reach 100W charging speeds and the other maxing out at a whopping 140W. There's also a USB-A port at the top, which provides up to 22.5W of power, all while coming in a compact form factor with a foldable plug.

Making things even better, you can save 20% on this UGREEN charger, bringing the price down to $120. While it may not have as many ports as UGREEN's Nexode 200W charger , this one is quite a bit more portable and will be the perfect addition to any travel bag.

One of the best ways to add a bit of flair to any room is to pick up some smart lights , whether it's in the form of smart bulbs or light strips. Govee has been making waves in the smart lighting space, providing an impressive and more affordable alternative to the likes of Philips Hue. With the Govee Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit, you'll find twelve different pieces that easily connect together, and as pointed out in our review , "the entire fixture can display up to 57 colors at once in harmoniously blended light."

There are actually three different bundles available from Amazon, but this deal in particular includes eight lights with four corners. Normally, this would set you back about $150, but thanks to an on-page coupon, you can save $40.

When it comes to the best cheap Android tablets , it's difficult to argue with what Amazon has to offer with its Fire Tablets. But those don't offer access to the Google Play Store, so you might be looking for an alternative. As you might expect, Samsung is here to save the day, with the Galaxy Tab A8, which can now be yours for $70 off the retail price.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD display with 32GB of expandable storage (up to 1TB via microSD). This is one of the few Samsung tablets that doesn't include S Pen compatibility, but it's an incredible media consumption device. Plus, you'll enjoy two months of YouTube Premium for free, in addition to having access to more than 160 streaming channels for free courtesy of Samsung TV Plus.

The Black Friday savings are really starting to intensify over at Amazon. You can currently get a Ring Video Doorbell AND an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) together for just $69.99. That's a whopping 62% discount! These two Amazon devices work seamlessly with each other and can be easily set up and integrated into your smart home ecosystem, so it makes sense that they'd be sold together in a bundle.

The Ring typically retails for $99.99 and delivers 1080p HD resolution so you can clearly see whoever is at the door from your smartphone (or your Echo Show 5, of course). The video doorbell also has built-in night vision capabilities, adjustable motion zones, and a built-in rechargeable battery if you don't want to hook it up to existing doorbell wires.

If you want a cheap Android phone that doesn't skimp on battery life, the Moto G Power (2022) is the device for you. This smartphone can last up to three days on a single charge, thanks to its large 5,000 mAh battery, plus you'll get a 50MP main camera and 128GB of storage. It even has a 3.5mm audio jack, which is a serious selling point these days. Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is selling the Moto G Power for just $169.99, a 32% drop from the phone's standard retail price.

Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs , indoor or out , so when a deal for the excellent Smart Outdoor Plug goes on sale, it's worth paying attention to. While yes, this device will work indoors, its durability and weather resistance makes it perfect for outdoor use. With the holidays on the way, you could get this to automate your outdoor lights. Then during the summer, you can light up those patio string lights with it. The plug works with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can control it using your voice or the app.

Yes, another deal from Kasa. Because along with offering really good smart plugs, Kasa also offers excellent security devices. We recently reviewed the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell and found it a fantastic device, especially for the price. Now, it's an even better deal, thanks to this early Black Friday sale. This video doorbell offers crips 2K video, two-way communication, smart detection features, and more. It does need to be hardwired to your home, but if you already have a doorbell, there's a good chance the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell could replace it.

If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup this holiday season, Amazon has you covered. You can currently snag the ultra-powerful ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop for 41% off, an epic discount that makes the PC cheaper than it's ever been before.

The Strix G10 uses an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1170 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 to deliver hyper-realistic graphics and movement with no stutter or lag, plus the advanced thermal vent system keeps the PC cool during even the most intense gaming sessions.

We've already covered a Galaxy Watch 5 deal below, but if you don't need the newest device on the market, you can save a little extra cash and pick up the still-great Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , a sleek and powerful wearable that's currently 28% off at Amazon.

For just $179, you're getting a watch with up to 40 hours of battery life, intelligent health and fitness tracking, and lightning-fast charging capabilities. Admittedly, this isn't the cheapest that the Galaxy Watch 4 has ever been, but if you've had your eye on the watch for a while, the current deal is pretty tempting.

The Galaxy S22 continues to be a great overall choice as we head into the holiday season. It has a vibrant AMOLED panel that's well-suited for streaming content and playing games, and the 120Hz refresh is enjoyable to use. You get excellent internal hardware that's fast and lag-free in daily use, and the phone takes amazing photos and videos in just about any situation. Combine that with four guaranteed Android OS updates, and you get a phone that has it all.

Now is a great time to pick up storage drives, and when it comes to portable SSDs, there isn't a better choice than the Samsung T7. This 2TB portable SSD has a durable shell that's built to last, and transfers files at over 1,000MB/s without breaking a sweat. The best part is that you get a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, allowing you to connect the portable SSD to your phone.

The Samsung HW-B650 delivers exceptional sound thanks to Dolby Atmos technology, DTS Virtual: X support, and a built-in center speaker. The sound system is also wireless and Bluetooth-compatible for a quick and easy setup, plus the included subwoofer comes with a bass boost setting that'll give you deep and thunderous bass at the press of a button. Amazon is currently selling the HW-B650 with included subwoofer for just $207.99, a serious 48% discount.

We listed them as some of the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, and now you can get a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 at Amazon for a nice 11% off. That's not a record low price by any means, but you're still getting some of the best sound technology that an industry-leading brand has to offer, not to mention active noise cancellation, wireless charging capabilities, and IPX4 water resistance. In addition to $32 off, Amazon is even throwing in a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited (usually $9.99 per month).

Amazfit has been making some of the best Android smartwatches for years, and after reviewing the Amazfit T-Rex Pro , it quickly became one of our favorites. The rugged design is more than just for looks. This watch is designed to handle any adventure on land or in the water with 10ATM level water resistance. Monitor all of your fitness metrics with the built-in sensors while you go through any of the 100+ trackable workouts. With up to 18 days of battery life, your watch will likely outlast you. This early Black Friday deal saves you 20% and is well worth the purchase.

TCL makes some of the best Android tablets on the market, and the TABMAX 10.4-inch brings a lot to the table. Qualcomm powers this great multimedia device with 6GB RAM and expandable 256GB onboard storage. Thanks to a 2K resolution display and dual speakers, your favorite movies and games will be even more immersive. You can also use this tablet for video calling and productivity with front and rear HD cameras. At 30% off, this is a fantastic deal on a great Android tablet.

Solid Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but JBL's Flip lineup of speakers continues to be among the best. And the JBL Flip 6 is no exception with its 12 hours of battery life, IP67 water resistance rating, and compatibility with JBL's PartyBoost functionality. With this, you can pair multiple PartyBoost speakers from JBL and make sure the music is bumping everywhere at your next house party or on vacation.

If you've been on the fence about picking up a new Bluetooth speaker, now's the perfect time as the JBL Flip 6 can be had at its lowest price ever. Amazon is discounting the Flip 6 by $40, bringing the price down to just $89 and you'll also enjoy free Prime shipping.

Looking for a good deal on one of 2021's bestselling phones? The OnePlus 9 is down to just $349, making it a highly enticing option. The design is gorgeous, the internal hardware holds up just fine in 2022, the 120Hz AMOLED panel is vibrant, and thanks to Hasselblad integration, you get standout photos. Throw in fast 65W charging and a bloat-free interface that just picked up the Android 13 update, and you have a good bargain.