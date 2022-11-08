ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Could Beto's wife, Amy, be the next O'Rourke on a Texas ballot?

EL PASO, Texas — Beto O'Rourke's future is in the spotlight after his third failed campaign in four years. While addressing supporters in his hometown of El Paso after losing the Texas gubernatorial race to incumbent Greg Abbott, the Democrat didn't say if he would ever run for office again.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death

During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy