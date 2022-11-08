ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Nov. 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation

The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
ABERDEEN, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Chesterfield County Inmates Escape from Detention Center

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Deputies are actively searching for two men they say escaped from a South Carolina jail. Harold Bryant Jr., 26, and Austin Drake, 25, left the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Thursday morning. Bryant is 6’2 with brown hair and Drake is 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
richmondobserver

Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy