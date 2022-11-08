Read full article on original website
County Crime Report: Nov. 11
ROCKINGHAM — At 2:20 p.m., police responded to the Refuel gas station on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect using a victim’s debit card. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:12 p.m., police responded to a residence on Greenridge Drive following a report of a stolen 42 inch flat screen television, valued at $200. The case is active.
Sheriff’s Community Impact Team executes search warrant on Foxfield Road in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Foxfield Road in the Meadow Wood Sun-division on Thursday. Investigators have been receiving complaints of illegal activity at the residence and identified John Henry Quick, 46, as a suspect. During...
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
Police: Deputies shot at while responding to car accident
WAGRAM —Scotland County sheriff’s deputies were shot at on Nov. 6 while responding to a car accident. According to Capt. Randy Dover, deputies responded to Riverton Road just after midnight. There was no one around the car when deputies arrived and were told the male had walked into...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police recover stolen vehicle, 2 arrested in investigation
The Aberdeen Police Department said in a press release on Thursday two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a motor vehicle. Two other suspects have been identified but are not in custody. The crime took place on Oct. 24 in the area of W. Saunders Blvd. and Churchill Downs Drive.
Sheriff: 2 former Robeson County Detention Center officers charged in death of inmate
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two former officers have been charged by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation in relation to the death of an inmate that was being held in the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Larry Jones, 61, of Maxton, and Robbie Page, 46, of Lumberton, […]
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
cbs17
Man dies at hospital after Fayetteville shooting, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died at the hospital following a shooting in Fayetteville, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night. Deputies responded to Lawndale Street just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday and found an adult male that had been shot. The sheriff’s office identified the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Chesterfield County Inmates Escape from Detention Center
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Deputies are actively searching for two men they say escaped from a South Carolina jail. Harold Bryant Jr., 26, and Austin Drake, 25, left the Chesterfield County Detention Center early Thursday morning. Bryant is 6’2 with brown hair and Drake is 6 feet tall with brown hair and green eyes.
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
cbs17
Fayetteville homeowner attacked by 2 NC men who fled when victim got his gun, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. At 7:09 p.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3200 block of Thrower Road in reference to a reported home invasion, according to a news release.
Five buildings damaged by large fire in Indian Trail
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Union County Emergency Services and five fire department teams responded to the large fire on Union Rd. in Indian Trail Wednesday night. A total of five buildings were damaged including two homes, one barn and two outbuildings. There were no injuries on the scene. The...
richmondobserver
Rockingham woman facing 10 drug charges in Moore County
SOUTHERN PINES — A Richmond County woman is facing a half-dozen felony drug charges and several misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught with cocaine, pills and pot in neighboring Moore County. According to a Facebook post by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop with 41-year-old...
Man shot in back on Cauthen Drive Sunday morning
ROCKINGHAM — A man was shot in the back Sunday morning on Cauthen Drive. At 3:17 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, a 40-year-old man was shot near a parking lot. The victim was transported to Moore Regional Hospital. The police report states that the suspect was unknown at the...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham PD receive donations for Christmas shopping programs
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has recently received $4,600 to go toward its Shop with a Deputy program. The RCSO posted photos to its Facebook page Monday of young Emma G. Watts delivering a $1,200 check to Sheriff Mark Gulledge. Watts, daughter of Sgt. Richie Watts,...
Fayetteville residents shocked after woman thrown from third-floor balcony; suspect in custody
A Fayetteville community is horrified after a domestic disturbance turned violent, leaving a woman critically injured and a man behind bars.
WRAL
Man shot multiple times, killed in domestic dispute in Harnett County
ERWIN, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County in what police are calling a domestic dispute. Erwin's police chief Jonathan Johnson said the call was initially dispatched as a domestic disturbance around 6 p.m., and while officers were on the way to the scene, shots were fired between a man and a woman.
Police release photos of people wanted for questioning in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police released photos Wednesday of people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Oct. 30 at a Waffle House that injured a bystander. Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police. One person was injured in the shooting. Police believe […]
Man jailed, woman hospitalized after fight that neighbors say ended with both going off blacony
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder after throwing his girlfriend from a third-floor balcony at Stewarts Creek Condos, Fayetteville police said. Roland Purdy, who lives in the apartment below Thurman Brewer and Diana Rollins, called 911 around 1 a.m. after hearing a...
RCSO: Heroin, meth found during Ellerbe traffic stop
ELLERBE — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth and heroin in a truck following an early morning traffic stop. According to a Facebook post from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the Ellerbe area around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 when he noticed “a truck acting suspicious.”
