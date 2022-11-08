ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crews respond to snow, advise caution

PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signs with Kentucky

EDDYVILLE, Ky. - Lyon County's Cathryn Brown signed her National Letter of Intent Saturday afternoon to play collegiate golf at Kentucky. Brown did so in front of over 200 friends and family members in Eddyville. During her high school career, Brown won one regional championship and had three top-ten finishes...
LYON COUNTY, KY

