Read full article on original website
Related
AARP Grant-Funded Work At Unity Park Begins
Enhancements at Unity Park being funded by a $15,000 grant from AARP Ohio began this month. The grant is paying for a fitness loop and equipment, age-friendly benches, programming space, a shade structure and safety lighting at the park located at 50 Ross Street. Through community outreach, City of Delaware...
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
New leaders, new thinking at state level needed to stop Ohio’s slide
As other letter writers have pointed out, regardless of the positive image Ohio politicians are trying to promote, Ohio is falling behind other states. Fewer than 30% of Ohioans age 25 and older hold bachelor’s degrees or higher, according to the U.S. Census. That ranks Ohio 15th lowest in the country. Ohio needs to encourage those graduates to remain in Ohio and help to reduce the cost of higher education to attract new residents and new businesses.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUCO review of AEP Ohio's decision to cut power incomplete, 5 months after outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has yet to release a report on the forced power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of people during extreme temperatures last summer. On June 13, AEP Ohio initiated an emergency outage without advance notice to customers due to severe...
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
fishgame.com
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in Ohio
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind journey through the Cuyahoga Valley, you might just want to plan a trip.
Sara Carruthers retains Ohio State House seat over 19-year-old candidate
Sam Lawrence, a Toledo-native-turned-Oxford-resident while attending Miami University, campaigned against Rep. Sara Carruthers.
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Columbus Announces Intent to Pass Gun Control Laws in Violation of Ohio Law
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, Columbus Mayor Ginther and city officials held a press conference to announce their intention to pass new laws regulating firearms. Specifically, Ginther said they seek to ban AR-15 type rifles, limit magazine size, mandate gun locks, impose universal background checks, pass red flag laws, and more.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0