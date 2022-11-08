Sybarite5 open the Tuesdays series at the Historic Asolo Theater

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to present Sybarite5 opening the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater series on Nov. 15.

They will perform their "Groove Machine" program with new dance-inspired works along with the world premiere of “Apartments” by Jackson Greenberg, which was commissioned for them. The piece explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments) and current events (via AM news radio).

Sybarite5 was founded by Sarasota native and double bassist Louis Levitt, an alumnus of the Pine View School and the Sarasota Youth Orchestra Program. The quintet includes Sami Merdinian and Suliman Tekalli, violins; Caeli Smith, viola; and Laura Andrade, cello. They will perform their Groove Machine program with new dance-inspired works; the playlist spans everything from Jessica Meyer’s burlesque-influenced “Slow Burn” and Marc Mellits’ “Groove Machine” to Piazzolla-inspired tangos and Bach-inspired dance suite music from the likes of Kenji Bunch, and Radiohead.

The piece explores the intersection between everyday sounds (rain, electrical wires, coffee machines), human communication (via string instruments), current events (via AM news radio) and the idea of the connections and separations we can feel, or ignore, with the people with whom we share our cities and buildings.

Greenberg said, “The instruments of ‘Apartments’ represent different humans living in different apartments: the bass represents people who live alone, and the violins, cello and viola represent couples who live together. People hear conversations muffled through the walls. Maybe they are talking about the same things. Maybe they are attempting to converse with their partner but are unable to truly hear them. Maybe they long to connect with neighbors but lack the courage to knock on their door. Or maybe they all transcend society’s unspoken boundaries and come together for a singular moment. A singular conversation.”

He continued, “We all hear the same sounds — the buzzing of electrical wires, the humming of a laundry machine, the falling of the rain — but we all experience them in our own separate universes.”