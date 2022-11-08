Boogie Down Productions Is Suing Ye Over ‘South Bronx’ Sample

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The bleeding is continuing for Kanye West, as he is learning the true meaning of Knowledge Rules Supreme and cash rules everything around me.

Criminal minded, you’ve been blinded, lookin for a style like mine you can’t find it nor use it, hence why the gate keepers of the legendary KRS-One of Boogie Down Productions music is suing Kanye West after Ye uploaded a BDP sample on his Stem Player device.

The bridge is over, the bridge is over and so is the streaming of Kanye West’s collab with Andre 3000, “Life Of The Party”.

According to a report a lawsuit has been filed by the record company that owns a famous track by KRS-One’s Boogie Down Productions, the iconic diss track “South Bronx”, Kanye West didn’t get permission to use a sample of the track when Ye released the “Donda” bonus track on the Stem Player, that sold around 11K Stem Players within the first 24 hours of its release, raking in around $2.2 million dollars.

Phase One Network, the asset management company overseeing the catalog of Boogie Down Productions, filed filed the copyright infringement lawsuit against Kanye West.