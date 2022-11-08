ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

stmarynow.com

Celeste Pipes named interim principal at Wyandotte

Celeste Pipes will serve as acting principal at Wyandotte Elementary in Morgan City after current Principal Tammilee Kelly announced that she'll leave that position. Kelly is leaving because her husband is taking a job in north Louisiana, Superintendent Dr. Teresa Bagwell said Tuesday. "Under Ms. Kelly’s leadership, the school demonstrated...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Meth, theft arrests reported by Morgan City police

Morgan City police made arrests on methamphetamine possession and theft charges Monday. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 69 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Rebecca Martin, 50, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Varick Taylor wins Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux

Varick Taylor (NOPTY) has won the election for Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux with 57 percent (721). Constance Thompson Johnson (DEM) received 43 percent (539) of the votes. The total number of voters was 1,260 and the unofficial Turnout was 43.8 percent.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in shooting on North St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were able to determine that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on North St. BRPD said the victim reported their gunshot injury to a local hospital around...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

RONALD KEITH WILLILAMS JR.

Ronald Keith Williams Jr., 44, a native of Morgan City and resident of Lafayette, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Lafayette. Memorial services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Building. Syrie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large

MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night. An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Rape, 2 counts Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Man arrested after accidental stabbing outside Baton Rouge bar

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after police say he accidentally stabbed someone outside a bar early Friday morning, sending that person to a hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the parking lot at 4300 Perkins Road outside of The Bulldog. A man was taken to a hospital with a stab wounded and is expected to be OK.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

