Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Disney, Meta Platforms, Lucid Motors, Roblox and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Disney — Shares of the media giant slid more than 11% after the company's quarterly results missed Wall Street expectations on revenue and profit, as both its parks and media divisions underperformed estimates. Disney warned that strong streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may taper going forward. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy tempered investor expectations for the new fiscal year, forecasting revenue growth of less than 10%.
Disney Plans Targeted Hiring Freeze and Job Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
How Spotify Stayed No. 1 in Streaming Audio Even With Apple, YouTube and Amazon Aiming for It
Spotify remains the No. 1 streaming audio service with a sizable lead over Apple, Amazon and YouTube Music in reported paid subscribers. It has branched out into audiobooks and podcasts and now has nearly 200 million paying customers. Controversies have trailed Daniel Ek's company at every turn, from Taylor Swift...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bumble, Rivian, Dutch Bros, FICO and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. Bumble – The dating app company plummeted 15% after it reported third-quarter revenue below Wall Street's expectations, according to StreetAccount. Bumble said fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization would likely come in under expectations due to headwinds from foreign currency and the war between Russia and Ukraine. Competitor Match Group slid 1%.
Meta Quest Pro Review: A Very Expensive VR Experiment That Doesn't Have a Target Audience
CNBC's Sofia Pitt has been testing the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro since it went on sale Oct. 25. So far in 2022, Meta has lost $9.4 billion betting on the metaverse. The Meta Quest Pro is a very expensive experiment to figure out the use cases for the metaverse. I've...
Elon Musk Reverses Course, Kills New ‘Official' Designation for Big-Name Tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
This 33-Year-Old Makes $14,600 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Work Just One Hour a Day' on My Online Business
In 2014, I was earning $85,000 a year as a full-time web developer. While I made enough to cover my living expenses, I felt like I was putting too much of my time into the job. I knew that there were opportunities to make passive income in e-commerce. So in...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Aims to Break Box Office Records This Weekend
Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is on pace for a stellar theatrical debut, with box office analysts suggesting it could top $200 million in domestic ticket sales. The Marvel Studios film is expected to be a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first movie.
