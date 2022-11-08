Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
CBS Sports
Giants' Zack Littell: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Littell was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Littell was sent down in mid-September and will lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster now that the offseason has begun. It's possible that he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Should start hitting next month
Carpenter (back) is scheduled to begin his normal offseason hitting progression in December, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in his recovery from a left lumbar spine strain once he starts hitting again later this winter, Carpenter should be back to 100 percent health well in advance of spring training. The 25-year-old pushed his way to the big leagues in the second half of this past season after mashing 30 home runs in the minors and acquitted himself well in his limited sample of MLB action. Over his 113 plate appearances, the rookie slashed .252/.310/.485 with 11 extra-base hits while maintaining walk and strikeout rates of 5.5 and 28.3 percent, respectively. Carpenter could end up settling in as the Tigers' primary designated hitter in 2023 if the team ends up keeping Miguel Cabrera in more of a part-time role, as was typically the case for the final two months of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Tyson Miller: Claimed by Milwaukee
Miller was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Thursday. Miller spent most of 2022 at Triple-A, and the Rangers opted not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He had a 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 114:40 K:BB across 89.2 frames in the minors last year.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Goes on injured reserve
Voracek (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve. Voracek is out indefinitely after he was injured Nov. 4 against the Avalanche in Finland. Voracek had a goal and six points in 11 games before the injury.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brendan McKay: Removed from 40-man roster
McKay (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay missed the first four months of 2022 while he recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he made only a handful of appearances in the minors before he required Tommy John surgery. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and will spend the full 2023 campaign rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
CBS Sports
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas improves to 2-0, looks strong heading into next week's clash vs. Gonzaga
Texas had no problems Thursday night with Houston Christian. The Longhorns jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first six minutes, shot 51.5% from the field for the game and ultimately won 82-31 while holding Ron Cottrell's Huskies to just 21.7% shooting from the field. "They are so good defensively,"...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Andrew Vasquez: Claimed off waivers
Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Wednesday. Vasquez made a career-high 10 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Giants last year and posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 8.2 innings. He'll likely compete for a big-league roster spot during spring training in 2023.
