Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL after seven seasons, per the team’s Twitter. At just 28 years old, this is quite abrupt as Martinez had 11 combined tackles and played 91 percent of Las Vegas’s defensive snaps on Sunday. Martinez was confusingly cut by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season and was swept up by the Raiders where he played just four games. From a Raiders perspective, it goes from bad to worse as they now lose a starting linebacker following the placement of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO