Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Cowboys Star Joins Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment: ‘We Want OBJ’
The Dallas Cowboys continue to pull out all the stops in their recruitment for NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and Ezekiel Elliott didn’t want to be left out of the pitch. “We know what type of player Odell is,” the Cowboys running back told reporters Wednesday, per The...
Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Calls Jeff Saturday Hire 'Egregious'
Count former Cleveland Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas among those surprised by the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Speaking Friday on NFL Network, Thomas did not hold back on the matter, saying:. “When you hire your drinking buddy to be the...
NFL Survivor League Week 10 Picks: Considering Long-Term Plays
Josh Allen and the Bills proved to be the latest stunner for NFL survivor league players, with Buffalo being dealt a shocking Week 9 defeat against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. The Bills likely were one of the more popular Week 9 picks considering they entered the contest...
Is This Detail-Oriented Teacher Patriots’ Next Great Coaching Talent?
FOXBORO, Mass. — For roughly two decades, the Patriots’ coaching pipeline produced a steady flow of talent that went on to accomplish great things in New England or elsewhere. In 2001, you had Rob Ryan coaching linebackers, Ivan Fears coaching wide receivers, Dante Scarnecchia coaching the O-line, Eric...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Fully Practices on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It’s looking like we will see the return of Ryan Tannehill under center for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday as they host the Denver Broncos. Malik Willis got off to a hot start in Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend but fizzled out quickly as the Chiefs stormed back for an overtime victory. Head coach Mike Vrabel will be excited to get his top signal-caller back on the field as the Titans look to defend their AFC South lead.
Ryan Clark Claps Back At Kyle Brandt For Jeff Saturday-ESPN Criticism
Kyle Brandt has an issue with Jeff Saturday’s new employer, as well as his previous one. In a stunning turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Saturday their interim head coach shortly after firing Frank Reich. Saturday previously had never coached above the high school level, making him only the second person in NFL history to lead a team without coaching experience in college and/or the pros.
Owner Jim Irsay Vehemently Denies Colts are Tanking: 'We're in This Thing'
Football fans are still wrapping their heads around Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s shocking decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, who replaces the recently fired Frank Reich, is the first man to roam an NFL sideline with no college or professional experience since Norm Van Brocklin in 1961. That’s caused many to speculate that Irsay and company are throwing in the towel and looking towards 2023, something the 63-year-old vehemently denies:
Matthew Judon Responds To Ravens Fan Salty Over Patriots Star’s Success
Matthew Judon was a good and at times Pro Bowl-caliber pass rusher during his five seasons with the Ravens. But since joining the Patriots, he’s been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. And Baltimore fans are kinda salty about it. Judon averaged 6.9 sacks per season...
Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith Had Very Different ‘Rookie Mistakes’
How different is life for a third-round NFL draft pick compared to an undrafted free agent? Allow Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith to explain. The New England Patriots on Thursday released a video of players sharing their most memorable “rookie mistakes.” Meyers’ and Smith’s both were travel-related, and they illustrated the stark difference in their respective rookie contract values.
Saints WR Jarvis Landry to Return Sunday vs. Steelers
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It sounds like Landry will return to the field for the first time since Week 4 after recovering from an ankle injury. With Michael Thomas out for the season, Landry should be able to take some of the heavy dependency off rookie Chris Olave within the passing game. Despite being at 3-6, the Saints still face an important matchup against the Steelers on Sunday as they sit just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit atop the NFC South.
Josh Allen Injury Update: All Signs Suggest Bills QB Unlikely To Play
It’s getting more and more difficult to envision Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen taking the field when Buffalo hosts the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 10 matchup Sunday. Allen was not seen during the media-allowed portion of practice Friday, according to multiple reports. It would mark a third straight...
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to see More Playing Time?
Fresh off their Week 9 bye, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to shake things up on offense, particularly in the backfield. According to NFL.com, backup running back Jaylen Warren is expected to earn more playing time. When asked if Warren could eventually supplant starter Najee Harris, head coach...
NFL Week 10 Picks: Back Bills Despite Josh Allen Injury? Chiefs Letdown?
There’s no point in beating around the bush. It’s Week 10 in the NFL, and you want picks. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are back to make their weekly against-the-spread picks. Before or while you dig into those, you’ll want to give “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast, a listen, as Mike and Ricky run down their three favorite picks each for the Week 10 slate.
NFL Odds: Runners Highlight Week 10 Prop Bets To Consider
Some of the NFL’s best running backs (and best rushing quarterbacks) will go up against some of the league’s worst run defenses in Week 10, and bettors might want to take note. That’s one glaring theme in our Week 10 prop bets with three of six being on...
How Mac Jones, Patriots Reacted To Defenders Knowing Plays
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shaquille Leonard and C.J. Mosley didn’t pull off some sort of unprecedented defensive masterclass when they were able to accurately predict some of the Patriots’ play calls. Multiple New England defenders said Wednesday that deciphering an opponent’s plays — as head coach Bill Belichick...
Bills Star QB Josh Allen Scheduled to Practice Friday
According to NFL Insider Josina Anderson, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is scheduled to practice on Friday. This will be Allen’s first practice since suffering a right elbow sprain in last week’s 20-17 upset loss to the New York Jets. The 26-year-old will “see what he can do,” and his status for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings remains uncertain.
Raiders LB Blake Martinez Retires From NFL After 7 Seasons
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez has retired from the NFL after seven seasons, per the team’s Twitter. At just 28 years old, this is quite abrupt as Martinez had 11 combined tackles and played 91 percent of Las Vegas’s defensive snaps on Sunday. Martinez was confusingly cut by the New York Giants prior to the start of the season and was swept up by the Raiders where he played just four games. From a Raiders perspective, it goes from bad to worse as they now lose a starting linebacker following the placement of Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on the injured reserve. Las Vegas currently sits at 2-6 in the cellar of the AFC West.
Tom Brady Almost Retired At Age 27? Bucs QB Makes Shocking Admission
Last offseason wasn’t the first time Tom Brady considered retirement. In fact, according to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he thought about walking away from the NFL nearly two decades ago. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain,” Brady said...
Rams Place QB Matthew Stafford In Concussion Protocol
The Los Angeles Rams placed quarterback Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, as announced by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday. Amid a struggling season and entering their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at 3-5 on the season, the defending Super Bowl champion Rams meet their greatest challenge thus far. McVay told reporters that after further evaluation by the medical staff, with no indication of symptoms from Stafford during Los Angeles’ Week 9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that the veteran quarterback would be placed in the protocol.
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN’s Field Yates. It’s been a disappointing season for Allen, who seemingly can’t find his way back onto the football field. He has only played 55 snaps all season, in Weeks 1 and 7, and being ruled out Friday for a game on Sunday night is concerning. With second-option Mike Williams also out of the lineup with an ankle injury, the Chargers will again be shorthanded on offense this week.
