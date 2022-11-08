ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

Court Orders New Trial For Man Convicted in 2019 Shooting in Presque Isle

A man convicted of attempted murder in a 2019 shooting at a Presque Isle residence will receive a new trial. The Maine Supreme Judicial court this week overturned the conviction of 34-year-old Jomo White, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. The court ordered a new trial saying the Aroostook County District Attorney made “improper comments” to the jury during White’s trial in 2021, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Police: Abandoned Dog Found in Vacant Home in Caribou, Maine

The Caribou Police Department is looking for information about a dog abandoned in a closet of a home in Caribou that has not been occupied for some time. They are asking to help identify the dog and want to speak to the owner about the situation. Police said the dog “has not been properly cared for in quite some time.” The home has been vacant for awhile and has recently been purchased. CPD said “the dog was abandoned at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before it was just purchased.”
CARIBOU, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

12-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Threatening with a Gun in Ashland, Maine

12-Year-Old Male Arrested for Threatening with a Gun. The Ashland Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Monday for criminal threatening with a gun and other charges. Officer Daniel Rodgers responded to a complaint around 6:13 p.m. of a 12-year-old male telling kids he had a handgun at a trunk or treat parking lot in Ashland. The report also said the boy had fired the weapon earlier in the evening.
ASHLAND, ME
WMTW

Aroostook County election results: November 2022

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Aroostook County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
103.7 WCYY

Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine

For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
LIMESTONE, ME
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Caribou High School Student of the Month For October Announced

Caribou High School recognizing students with a bright future. In keeping up with promoting and encouraging excellence among their students, Caribou High School has named their Student of the Month for October 2022. The recognition is sponsored by the Caribou Chapter of the National Honor Society. Principal Jamie Selfridge announced...
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Aroostook voters support LePage, Poliquin

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Aroostook County voters skewed largely Republican in statewide races on Election Day. Though they chose Republican candidates for governor and the U.S. House of Representatives, the rest of Maine went Democratic. In the race for governor, The County endorsed Republican former Gov. Paul LePage, who...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

All Aboard the Wintergreen Express in Presque Isle, Maine

One of Presque Isle’s biggest holiday traditions is back again this year to bring joy and excitement to families and friends. On December 9 and December 10, the Wintergreen Express will take you on a magical ride to the North Pole to see Santa Claus. His elves will also be there to add to all the fun with hot chocolate, singalongs and a chance to decorate sugar cookies. Kids get to take home a souvenir jingle bell.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy