Northfield, MN

Farmstead Bikes changes location, adds Raven's Nest café

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
 3 days ago

One Sunday in October, when Greg Neis decided to move his downtown bike shop to a larger space two blocks south, 24 volunteers showed up to ride the inventory down Division Street.

Talk about a loyal following.

Neis, owner of Farmstead Bike Shop, relocated his bike and outdoor recreation operation from 310 Division St. to 422 Division St. S., on the corner of Fifth Street, to garner more space, more visibility and more flexibility.

The move more than tripled the store’s square footage; the extra space also allowed for the addition of Northfield’s first crêperie, a breakfast and lunch café called The Raven’s Nest. Crêperie is a French word, meaning a small restaurant, typically one in France, in which a variety of crêpes are served.

Neis and partner Brianna Lane, who runs the cozy light-filled café located across the southwest end of the store, said she and Neis first met in a similar-style bike and coffee shop in Minneapolis.

“This is what we always wanted,” Neis said, glancing around the expansive space. “We want to be here for a community of cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.”

Neis said there was a large amount of merchandise stuffed into the old location, with little room to launch the outdoor expansion of the business that will cater to kayakers, hikers, and skiers.

“We went from under 2,000 to more than 4,000 square feet,” he said. “Now, we can operate a Nordic ski service and rent kayaks to paddlers of all ages.”

Neis said he’s thrilled that the store’s new general manager, Marty Larson, is widely known in the state bike world, and can continue his involvement in the further development of biking, hiking and skiing trails across Rice County.

Neis, who worked as a cycling coach at Carleton College for both men’s and women’s teams in the late 1980s and early 1990s, said he’s glad to have opened a shop in Northfield.

“I grew up in Apple Valley and used to bike the 50-mile loop to Northfield,” he said. “I got to know the Quality Bakery quite well.”

Neis said he bikes the four best routes to Northfield so often he “knew every crack in the road.”

But it was during his coaching years with the Knights when he truly fell in love with Northfield.

“I felt so comfortable here,” he said.

Currently, Neis and Lane live in southwest Minneapolis, near the sister shop located at 40th and Bryant that they have run for seven years.

Neis said they were hoping to make the move to the larger space in Northfield last spring, but post-COVID challenges delayed that plan a few months.

A downtown destination

Recently, the pair sat down at a booth inside their new corner business, with store dog Zen at their feet, to talk more about the café.

“No one was doing crepes here,” said Neis. “We serve them sweet or savory and utilize local products to make them.”

“We will be adding seasonal items, as well as pannis, soups, and more pastries to our menu,” Lane said. “We started with crepes because they are fun, easy and yummy, like Swedish pancakes.”

Lane said Lisa Larson, who is married to Marty, would be adding more of her own recipes to the café menu.

Zen, a combination of Husky, lab and border collie, wagged his tail in acknowledgement.

Lane, who is a singer and songwriter as well as a barista and rural health care worker, said she’s had fun designing the American folk-style café. She found vintage brown and cream plates at an antique store in New Prague and displayed other nostalgic items on the walls.

“It’s a cozy café filled with quality items that has a comfortable, not pretentious, environment,” she said. “Biking creates community, so we want our outdoor folks to come inside and hang out for a while.”

Neis said so far he’s heard nothing but positive comments from customers: “They’re thankful that we’re providing something different.”

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
