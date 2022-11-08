Read full article on original website
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage could pay millions from their new 'Her Loss' album profits to Vogue in lawsuit over fake magazine cover
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have been hit with a lawsuit from 'Vogue' magazine publisher Condé Nast. The publisher is asking for at least $4 million from the rappers or triple the profits from their album. The duo promoted their 'Her Loss' album with an array of parodied media...
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Complex
Lauren London on New L.A. Love Story Puma Collection, Honoring Nipsey Hussle, and Working With Hype Williams
Lauren London has become a beacon for authenticity, and she’s carrying that energy into her second collection with Puma named L.A. Love Story dropping Nov. 11. The footwear and apparel collection is inspired by Los Angeles, the city that raised her, and celebrates London’s love for her hometown, and the community that shaped her into who she is today. The items also feature an ode to her longtime partner, the late Nipsey Hussle, who had as much love and fervor for the city as she does. Some pieces in the collection are also emblazoned with a motto the rapper taught her: “It’s not on you, it’s in you.”
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
SZA Shares New “PSA” Teaser: Watch
SZA is teasing something. After releasing a new song called “Shirt” last month, the Ctrl vocalist has shared an “official teaser” titled “PSA.” In the visual—directed by Bradley J. Calder—SZA is surrounded by a green ring of fire; the video then shows the singer-songwriter on a beach, pouring a glowing liquid over her body. It ends with a blip of Morse code, which, as Rolling Stone points out, translates to “S.O.S.” Watch below.
Watch Bono Perform New Version of “With or Without You” on Colbert
Bono was the special guest on yesterday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The U2 frontperson joined Colbert to promote his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which arrived on November 1. As the episode’s sole guest, he discussed a range of topics including the Beatles documentary Get Back, the future of America (a country he believes does not yet exist), and the attack on Paul Pelosi. “America’s on its way,” he concluded. “I’m just so excited to see where you take it.” To close the show, he played a new version of “With or Without You” featuring spoken-word segments from the memoir. Watch it all happen below.
Perfume Genius Covers Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning”: Listen
Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning.” The song was recorded at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas’ take on the In Rainbows Disk 2 cut appears on a new four-track EP, which also features “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor.” Check it out below.
Drake, Yo La Tengo, Special Interest, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Maria BC Announces New EP, Shares Rachika Nayar Remix: Listen
Maria BC has announced that a new EP, Hyaline Remixes, will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter. As the title implies, it features remixes of songs from their new album, Hyaline. Today, Maria BC has shared Rachika Nayar’s rework of “ROF,” which you can listen to below.
Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch
Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
Remembering Low’s Mimi Parker With 6 Essential Tracks
Mimi Parker spent nearly 30 years in Low alongside her husband, Alan Sparhawk, anchoring the indie rock institution with her spacious drumming and plaintive soprano. She called on her training as a snare player in her junior high school band to come up with a sparse kit and minimalist style: Parker would perform standing upright behind a carefully arranged tom, snare and cymbals, using padded mallets and soft brushes to create gently pulsing, patient rhythms that served as a counterpoint to Sparhawk’s more anarchic guitar playing. As a vocalist, she sang as if she were a member of a larger church chorus, even when she was on lead. Her delivery was as unwavering and understated as her rhythms, offered with the tenderness of someone who might sing you to sleep—even when the music around her was more apt to score a waking nightmare.
Iggy Pop Announces New Album Every Loser
Iggy Pop has announced his next album: Every Loser is out January 6 via Atlantic Records and producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records. The record includes Iggy Pop’s recent single “Frenzy,” featuring contributions from Watt, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and others. Check out the Every Loser tracklist and artwork by Raymond Pettibon below.
Rihanna Shares New Song “Born Again” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Listen
Rihanna has shared the new song “Born Again” from the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The single was written by The-Dream, who previously penned her hits “Umbrella” and “Birthday Cake.” Listen to “Born Again” below. “Born Again” is Rihanna’s second single...
Robert Beatty Is Your Favorite Artist’s Favorite Album Designer
Robert Beatty is sure that at least one of his works will outlive him. His image of a silver, red-tailed orb dipping into a trippy sea of stripes graces the cover of Tame Impala’s Currents, a 2015 breakthrough for Kevin Parker and the Lexington, Kentucky-based visual artist alike. “People send me memes of that every single day; it’s never gonna stop,” Beatty says. Indeed, creative remixes of the cover abound on the internet, with Beatty’s rippling lines meeting Danny DeVito, Happy Gilmore, the Pope, and Chandler Bing.
Watch Jockstrap Go to Court in New “Greatest Hits” Video
Jockstrap have shared a new video for their I Love You Jennifer B song “Greatest Hits.” The visual is directed by Aidan Zamiri (a frequent collaborator of FKA twigs) and follows a fictitious, tabloid-style trial between two pop musicians. (Jamie xx makes a cameo, too.) Watch the video below.
