solarpowerworldonline.com
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
aiexpress.io
Hemanext Closes $18m Series B Equity Funding
Hemanext, a Lexington, MA-based supplier of blood processing, storage, and transfusion know-how, raised $18m in Sequence B fairness funding. The spherical was led by Sonenshine Fulford Group. Hemanext can be retaining the present Sequence B accessible to buyers for the subsequent few weeks. They anticipate to start a Sequence C spherical with institutional buyers in 2023.
aiexpress.io
Veriti Raises USD18.5M in Total Funding
Veriti, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based safety infrastructure firm, raised USD18.5m in funding. The most recent USD12m spherical was led by Perception Companions. It adopted a USD6.5m spherical led by NFX and AMITI. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale to its buyer base and additional improve...
Phys.org
Farmers in China and Uganda move to high-yielding, cost-saving perennial rice
After more than 9,000 years in cultivation, annual paddy rice is now available as a long-lived perennial. The advancement means farmers can plant just once and reap up to eight harvests without sacrificing yield, an important step change relative to "ratooning," or cutting back annual rice to obtain a second, weaker harvest.
wonkhe.com
Regulation doesn’t work for students at independent providers
Students at independent providers of higher education within England are almost always not in the room when meaningful and important decisions are made about them at national levels. When I became the first student board member at Independent Higher Education (IHE), tackling this issue became a personal mission of mine...
Washington Examiner
A Hindi minority should not impose its cultural identity on a diverse Indian nation
One of India’s greatest assets is its unity in the midst of a complex diversity of cultures and languages. Yet today, India is beset by deep divisions between its Muslim population and the cultural and religious groups known as Hindutva. If this were not enough, India is now facing...
takeitcool.com
Chromium Oxide Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Chromium Oxide Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Chromium Oxide. Report Features Details. Product Name Chromium Oxide. Process Included Chromium Oxide Production From Reduction Process. Segments Covered.
aiexpress.io
One of India’s largest Energy Entrepreneurship conference is back with its fifth cohor
Yr 2050. That’s the goal Shell has set to realize internet zero emissions. The journey isn’t going to be simple, however Shell has been partnering with prospects and companies to speed up decarbonisation throughout sectors and supply cleaner vitality options. The purpose is easy – to scale back...
Shark Tank-fame World’s Fastest Cooking Device On2Cook Secures Seed Funding Over 2 Million USD, Valuation Stands at 100 Crore
NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Inventor and Entrepreneur Sanandan (Sandy) Sudhir, who created quite some ripples in Shark Tank with the world’s fastest cooking device, has declared that his startup On2Cook India Pvt Ltd has secured seed funding of over 2 Million USD. The funding round was led by angel investor Dr Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs 16 crore for 16% equity, reaffirming the startup’s valuation at 12.5 Million USD. The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi. On2Cook is currently making an appearance at GulfHost 2022 at World Trade Centre in Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005461/en/ (L-R) Sanandan Sudhir, CEO & Founder On2Cook, Investor Shaival Desai from Desai family office (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Light Science Technologies finds supplementary lighting gives 12% crop yield increase in tomato trial
Using LST's nurturGROW interlight and nurturGROW high power top light, the five-month project trialled three different light combinations to see which produced the most yield for the least energy, while finding the optimum balance between energy and yield. The first regime consisted of interlighting only, the second regime top lighting and interlighting and the third was top lighting only.
Visa: Digital DNA Forges Great Companies During Tough Times
Up until quite recently, treasurers and chief financial officers (CFOs) didn’t see any pressing need to go digital. “Three years ago,” Global Head of Visa Business Solutions Darren Parslow told Karen Webster of the embrace of new tech, “it was number six on the ‘top five’ list. It was kind of like a hobby.”
aiexpress.io
CF Pathways Receives Equity Investment from Ara Partners
CF Pathways, a London, UK-based danger administration and options supplier, acquired a strategic fairness funding from Ara Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds for the event of modern software program and information capabilities which can speed up the...
aiexpress.io
Agrolend Raises USD$27M in Series B Funding
Agrolend, a São Paulo, Brazil-based monetary establishment targeted on serving farmers, raised USD27M in Sequence B funding. Lightrock led the Sequence B with assist from Valor Capital, Continental Grain Firm, SP Ventures, Provence Capital, Barn Make investments, Yara Progress Ventures and Mago Capital. This funding will improve Agrolend’s fairness...
