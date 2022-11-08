NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Inventor and Entrepreneur Sanandan (Sandy) Sudhir, who created quite some ripples in Shark Tank with the world’s fastest cooking device, has declared that his startup On2Cook India Pvt Ltd has secured seed funding of over 2 Million USD. The funding round was led by angel investor Dr Mayur Desai, who infused the first tranche of Rs 16 crore for 16% equity, reaffirming the startup’s valuation at 12.5 Million USD. The round also saw the participation of NRI investor Nirbhay Gandhi. On2Cook is currently making an appearance at GulfHost 2022 at World Trade Centre in Dubai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005461/en/ (L-R) Sanandan Sudhir, CEO & Founder On2Cook, Investor Shaival Desai from Desai family office (Photo: Business Wire)

1 DAY AGO