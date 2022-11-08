Read full article on original website
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
centraloregondaily.com
Snow doesn’t stop end of season market in Redmond
With snowy skies across Central Oregon Saturday morning, fresh produce straight from the farm might not have been your first thought. But that’s exactly what was on farmers and shoppers minds at the seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event. The pop-up market was held outside in the...
KTVZ
After 20 years, Pronghorn Club and Resort rebrands as Juniper Preserve, a ‘destination wellness’ resort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pronghorn Resort, a leading resort and residential community northeast of Bend since 2002, recently announced it is rebranding as Juniper Preserve, with a renewed focus on well-being and elevated ownership and guest experiences. Here's the rest of last month's announcement:. Poised to be the region’s premier...
Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's almost beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way to Central Oregon. The Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend. There will be a gifts, arts, antiques and plenty of food, along with a Candy Land maze The post Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas spreads holiday cheer this weekend appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions
Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk
If you want to restock your pantry and stock up on plenty of locally grown food, there's a Fill your Pantry event on Saturday in Redmond. The post Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bethlehem Inn reports urgent need for food donations; shelter holding food drive next week
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Bethlehem Inn announced Thursday that they will hold a food drive next week, from Nov. 14–19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn's Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides three nutritious meals for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend PD survey asks residents about public safety concerns, officers’ work
Bend Police is asking residents in an online survey asking them about their public safety concerns. The survey was emailed to some people this week “asks about local public safety issues, our officers’ work over the past year, and your priorities for the coming year.”. Bend PD says...
Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs
Avelo Airlines on Friday began offering twice-a-week seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from Central Oregon’s Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM). The post Avelo Airlines launches twice-a-week nonstop flights between Redmond and Palm Springs appeared first on KTVZ.
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slight majority votes ‘yes’ for Redmond Rec Center; ‘no’ to fund operations
By a slim margin, it looks like the City of Redmond will be getting a new recreation center. But the operating levy determining funding for the facility after it is built is not expected to pass. The construction bond ‘yes’ votes are leading the ‘no’ votes 51% – 49%....
bendsource.com
Adam Calhoun's Bend Show Canceled
I first learned about Adam Calhoun's show in Bend, originally scheduled for Nov. 16 at the Midtown Ballroom before its cancellation, from a local artist. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, stated they were worried about the potential for hate speech and an aggressive crowd entering the Bend community.
bendsource.com
Crispy, Caramelized, Cheesy Edges Set This Pizza Apart
Pizza: an American tradition. Well, it is now, but once upon a time it was mostly eaten by homesick Italian immigrants who had left their impoverished homeland to start a new life in the United States. More than four million Italians came through Ellis Island between 1880 and the early 1920s.
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
KTVZ
Bend set to welcome new mayor, 2 new city councilors
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend City Council had a big night on Tuesday, as midterm elections resulted in a new mayor-elect and two new city councilors. As of midday Wednesday, Councilor Melanie Kebler holds a 10-point lead over Chris Piper in the race fr mayor. Barb Campbell was strongly leading the race for a two-year council seat, while newcomers Ariel Mendez and Mike Riley will be new city councilors, come January.
‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr.
Ian Cranston, on trial for murder in the September 2021 downtown Bend shooting death of Barry Washington Jr., took the stand in his own defense Wednesday, recounting the fateful encounter and saying he felt he had no choice but to fire his gun after Washington punched him and wouldn’t leave. The post ‘I didn’t want him to die’: Ian Cranston takes stand, recounts fatally shooting Barry Washington Jr. appeared first on KTVZ.
