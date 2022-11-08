Read full article on original website
DIANE ADAMS: Clear water in the Pecan Bayou
Was there a time when you could see the fish swim at your feet through the sparkling clear water of Pecan Bayou? I don’t know. I found this description of early Brown County, in the book The Promised Land, A History of Brown County by James C. White. The story is related by ‘Uncle’ Charlie Harriss who was born in Brown County in 1859. He and his family settled in ‘The Flat’, which is now Bangs, and where, incidentally, Harriss raised the first crops of cotton in Brown County. In Harriss’ description of the surrounding country, all of which I’ll include since it is so interesting, he described the Bayou water as absolutely clear.
Water District Increases Irrigation Rate and Other Fees
At the November meeting of the Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, approval was given to a new, higher price for irrigation water, as well as several other fees. Irrigation water is raw, untreated water, which sells for less than the treated water used in...
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 10
November 11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day. 12 – State and County Swine Validation 8am-10am at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Sheep and Goat Club Meeting 2:00pm at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:30pm – 4:30pm at the Extension Office...
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
Locker and Turner Honored on Veterans Day
Two Central Texas military veterans were honored today in an annual Veterans Day ceremony hosted by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3278 and the local American Legion Post 196. Brigadier General Dr. Dan L. Locker of Brownwood, and the late Lt. Colonel Robert R. (Bob) Turner of Voss were the honorees. The event, which is usually held in the Veterans Memorial Park, was moved inside to the VFW Hall, because of inclement weather.
Court Records 11/10/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from November 4 through November 9:. Clayton Matthew Giles and Kaitlynn Taylor Mitchell. Jeffrey David Robertson and Adrienne Michelle Hall. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District...
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 9
On Tuesday, November 8, at about 10:48 a.m., Deputy Byron Langley and Deputy Chris Williamson were dispatched to the Brown County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) on a theft call. A victim stated he dropped his wallet at Dollar General in May, TX. He advised someone picked it up and used it three different times.
MICHAEL BUNKER: Downtown: A Followup
On Sunday I wrote a column about Downtown Brownwood that went a little bit viral. That column was titled You Have it All Wrong and it was about how some people with an axe to grind, and possibly some other problems, were spreading the demonstrably false idea that the only new businesses going into downtown are bars and alcohol establishments. You can find that article archived in my “columns” section here in the Brownwood News. Do read it, because it is preface to today’s word.
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
CASA in the Heart of Texas joins churches across the country in Stand Sunday
Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA in the Heart of Texas is joining alongside them. “It takes...
David Spiller to speak at PVRW event Nov. 15
The Pecan Valley Republican Women issued the following information Wednesday morning:. The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting, featuring one of our elected officials, Texas House District 68 Representative, David Spiller, as guest speaker on Tuesday November 15, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club.
Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat
Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
Hendrick offers free education and assistance for Marketplace insurance enrollment in Brownwood
Hendrick Health is offering two opportunities for the community to receive free education and enrollment assistance for Marketplace insurance plans, often referred to as Obama Care. The Marketplace Enrollment Educational Fairs are:. In Brownwood: Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, 1501 Burnett Road, in Atrium Lobby from 4-7...
Michael Lee
Funeral service for Michael Lee, 61, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
Brian Kelly Riddle
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
Bevra A. Williams
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
Brownwood, Early, Comanche, Coleman Win Playoff Games
Several Bi-District Football Playoff Games were played on Thursday night while others will be played Friday night. Below are the Thursday night results. Wall 2, Tornillo 0 (forfeit) Tolar 61, Whitewright 0. Canadian 70, Lubbock Roosevelt 8. Bells 42, Blooming Grove 13. Riesel 28, Cayuga 7. Axtell 28, Rosebud-Lott 27.
