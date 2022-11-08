Read full article on original website
Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts
DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University
The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”
You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
IBM History Crumbles as Demo Crew Hits Historic Country Club Site
Heavy equipment began removing the abandoned buildings that were part of the iconic country club complex used by thousands of IBM Endicott employees and their families. Crews working for Gorick Construction of Binghamton started the massive demolition job at the town of Union site Tuesday morning. Broome County officials nearly...
Binghamton Business Operator Blasts City Code Enforcement
A Binghamton business operator appeared in City Court to respond to a summons issued for an alleged code enforcement violation. Edward Hickey said the citation involved a missing downspout on a three-story mixed-use building at 95 Main Street. He said the issue has been addressed. Hickey entered a "not guilty"...
Endwell Residents Fight Project Planned Near Their Neighborhood
People who live in an upscale town of Union neighborhood are expressing opposition to a developer's plans for a nearby site. Walsh Realty is seeking permission for a proposed project on 30.5 acres of land on Watson Boulevard just west of Country Club Road. The Vestal-based firm has outlined plans...
Syracuse, New York Was Rated One Of The Worst Cities For This….
Let's chat about fast food. Yeah, the places like McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, Popeye's, Chick-Fil-A. Is it something that you enjoy, you wish you could eat more of, think it's trash and maybe don't buy it because it's WAY too expensive nowadays?. In America, the fast food industry saw $296.6...
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of Founders Way, a $27 million development near downtown Ithaca that provides 75 affordable and supportive apartments for individuals and families, plus commercial space for two local nonprofit organizations that offer advocacy and educational services to children and families in the community.
Webb has slight lead over David in Senate race
According to the State Board of Election, Democrat Lea Webb is leading Republican Rich David by 1,455 votes.
Midterm Election results 2022: Molinaro, Webb hold slight leads; Lewis ahead for Ithaca mayor
These results will be updated throughout the night as they are posted. Results are not officially final until a week after Election Day, when mail-in ballots are counted. Update, 11:50 p.m.: Tompkins County has now posted absentee ballots received, early voting and Election Day voting. Mail-in ballots are yet to be counted.
1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in
WSKG Politics Tuesday · 1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in Tomorrow is election day.WSKG Politics and Government Reporter Vaughn Golden discusses how candidates have been rallying voters in the week before election day. Ithaca Voice reporter Jimmy Jordan gives and overview of the City of Ithaca’s mayoral race and we check-in with Broome County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds on how early voting is shaping up.
Rich David concedes State Senate race
Republican Rich David has conceded the race for the newly drawn 52nd New York State Senate seat.
Live Election 2022 coverage: Winners, losers and analysis of historic mid-terms
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It’s finally here: the end of the 2022 election season. Will there be a red wave or a red ripple, will either affect races in Syracuse and Central New York? Will abortion rights or rising inflation prove the stronger motivator for voters this year?. Locally, Onondaga...
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
Williams takes lead over Conole in NY 22nd Congressional District race
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams has taken a slim lead over Democrat Francis Conole in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Williams leads by 1,721 votes, or less than 1 percentage point. That’s according to numbers reported by the...
Men’s basketball squeaks by Colgate, 88-87, in season opener
The Bulls kicked off the 2022-23 season with a win Monday night, beating the Colgate Raiders, 88-87, at Alumni Arena. Despite poor free-throw shooting and foul trouble, UB was able to emerge victorious against a quality Colgate team that made it to the NCAA tournament last season. The victory was...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry and Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022,...
Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
