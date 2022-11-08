ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca developer hopes his Dryden project sprouts

DRYDEN, N.Y.—Local developer G. Lincoln “Linc” Morse is a busy man. He purchased 1920 Slaterville Road and renovated it into the new home of manufacturer Incodema, and has plans approved for turning the former Incodema at 407 Cliff Street into a mixed-use complex focused on leisure and hospitality uses. Now, he’s adding a third plan to his roster of projects.
localsyr.com

Laura Lewis wins Ithaca Mayor race

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race. In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top. After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis...
96.9 WOUR

Frat Parties Are Temporarily No More At This Upstate New York University

The Interfraternity Council (IFC) at Cornell University has announced the temporary suspension of all fraternity parties and social events. The decision comes after a report of alleged sexual assault and students being drugged from both the Cornell University Police Department and The Ithaca Police Department over the weekend. Ithaca Police...
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Meet Ithaca’s “Mr. Kindness”

You may not know who Darrell Harrington is, but we’re sure you’ve seen his work all over Ithaca and the Finger Lakes!. He’s the man behind those “Be Kind” hearts that have cropped up everywhere!. He dropped in to tell us how it started, how...
wskg.org

1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in

WSKG Politics Tuesday · 1 day out: Ithaca picks a mayor, early voting check-in Tomorrow is election day.WSKG Politics and Government Reporter Vaughn Golden discusses how candidates have been rallying voters in the week before election day. Ithaca Voice reporter Jimmy Jordan gives and overview of the City of Ithaca’s mayoral race and we check-in with Broome County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds on how early voting is shaping up.
ITHACA, NY
wskg.org

2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following

U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
ITHACA, NY
ubspectrum.com

Men’s basketball squeaks by Colgate, 88-87, in season opener

The Bulls kicked off the 2022-23 season with a win Monday night, beating the Colgate Raiders, 88-87, at Alumni Arena. Despite poor free-throw shooting and foul trouble, UB was able to emerge victorious against a quality Colgate team that made it to the NCAA tournament last season. The victory was...
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Head Properties LLC to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022, property located at 9032 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Jerry and Linda Gardner to Joshua Gardner for $45,000. On Oct. 27, 2022,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s tranquil weather ends soon: flooding rains, lake effect snow possible

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We are about to get rude awakening in Upstate New York after this long stretch of record-breaking warmth of early November. A pair of strong weather systems, one bringing heavy snow to the Midwest and another dropping heavy rain along the entire East Coast, will converge on Upstate New York this weekend. That combination could deliver flooding rain and then our first bout of lake effect snow.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy