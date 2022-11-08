MEDFORD, Ore. -- Veterans Day events offer a dinner tonight for veterans and fighter jet flyovers for all Oregonians. Farmington Square Medford offers a Pre-Veterans Day Chili Grab & Go Event today from 4-6pm in honor of military service. It invites local veterans to stop and get a dinner of homemade chili, corn chips and lemonade to-go for them and their families. Farmington Square asks veterans to call ahead to know how many meals to prepare as supplies are limited at 541-770-9080.

