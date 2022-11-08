Read full article on original website
ODOT's Klamath County road projects to avoid seismic shifts
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Transportation's construction update today shows earthwork is underway at Klamath Falls to improve one of Oregon's 20 most dangerous "Hot Spot" intersections. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is updating its Region 4 road construction status, including Klamath and Lake Counties' projects. They involve...
Veterans Day flyovers planned, Pre-Veterans Day dinner tonight
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Veterans Day events offer a dinner tonight for veterans and fighter jet flyovers for all Oregonians. Farmington Square Medford offers a Pre-Veterans Day Chili Grab & Go Event today from 4-6pm in honor of military service. It invites local veterans to stop and get a dinner of homemade chili, corn chips and lemonade to-go for them and their families. Farmington Square asks veterans to call ahead to know how many meals to prepare as supplies are limited at 541-770-9080.
Your Voice, Your Vote: Sheriff responds to gun control measure "wrought with issues"
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Joining his neighboring Klamath County colleague this week, Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler is sharing his perspective today about Oregon Measure 114. He says his staff will enforce Oregon law, including the measure "wrought with issues" for law enforcement. In a statement today Sicker said, "With...
Annual veterans day concert is back after two years of COVID cancellations
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Southern Oregon Concert Band is back with its annual veterans day concert. Its tribute to military veterans is its first Veterans Day performance since the pandemic started in 2020. The band is performing at North Medford High School tonight, November 11 at 7pm. Band President Diane...
Phoenix Pirates Are Heading To State!
The Phoenix Pirates are continuing their Cinderella Story in the 4A State Championship tomorrow!. After being ranked No. 14 in playoffs, the Pirates have shown why they deserve to win it all. The Pirates beat No. 3 Philomath in the first round of playoffs in overtime with a final score...
Trevor Anderson leaving his mark on Viking Field
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- During the COVID-19 extended season and the 2021-2022 season, Mazama Viking running back Trevor Anderson came off the bench to support his team to a state championship and a semi-finals appearance the following year. But now with the running back in his senior season, he's hoping to...
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says "hoax" involved with possibly missing boy
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is updating its information about a missing person's search. Friday mid-afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) advised via social media, "We are discontinuing our active search for the possibly missing and endangered teen due to not being able to identify the subject and confirm he is actually missing."
