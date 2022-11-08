Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
Antero (NYSE:AR) Stock: Here’s How Much $1K Has Become in 2022
Antero stock has more than doubled in 2022. The company remains well-positioned to deliver solid returns. The oil and natural gas price witnessed a stellar recovery post-pandemic, lifting shares of the companies operating in this space. Take Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) stock, for instance. AR stock is up over 115% year-to-date, reflecting higher price realizations and strong demand. So if you had invested $1K in Antero stock at the beginning of 2022, it would now be worth $2.15K (more than double).
Here’s Why Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Surged over 30% Today
Matterport stock rallied in pre-market today on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q3 and record high revenue growth. American spatial data company Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is surging over 30% in pre-market trading at the time of writing due to strong Q3 results. Matterport reported a third-quarter Fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $0.13 per share.
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
T, ABT, or PG: Which Value Stock Could Fetch Higher Returns?
The decline in the broader market this year has created an opportunity to pick the stocks of well-established companies with strong fundamentals, trading at attractive levels. In this article, we’ll discuss the prospects of three value stocks and see how Wall Street rates them. October inflation data has triggered...
Gilead price target raised to $100 from $70 at Argus
Argus analyst Jasper Hellweg raised the firm’s price target on Gilead to $100 from $70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to report pipeline and regulatory progress as it works to bring new HIV, immuno-oncology, and hepatitis therapies to market, and the launch of these new products will help to offset declining sales of Veklury, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
Tesla: Elon Musk’s credibility goes from bad to worse
Those looking on with no stake in the game can enjoy the never-ending shenanigans of the Elon Musk circus. That the Tesla (TSLA) CEO is a mercurial, clever and ultra-charismatic chap is not in doubt, but his unreliable behavior is getting a bit too much, at least that seems to be the take of Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.
Here’s Why Health Catalyst Stock (NASDAQ: HCAT) Surged Almost 30% Today
Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) surged almost 30% in today’s session after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.19 per share. Sales increased 10.72% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
Finding solid returns is the goal of the game when it comes to stock investing, and investors of all stripes are always on the lookout for a reliable strategy. One common mode, followed by retail investors seeking accurate clues for stocks on the way up, is keep track of insider trades.
Here’s Why RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares are Running Off
RumbleON stock plunged over 33%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 earnings and reduced its FY2022 outlook. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares dived almost 35% on November 9 following dismal Q3 earnings and also a cut in its full-year outlook. Based in Texas, RumbleOn provides a technology-based...
Trade Desk Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) dropped in pre-market trading on Wednesday even as the provider of a technology platform for advertising buyers reported strong Q3 results. The company posted revenues of $395 million, up 31% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $8.2 million. Adjusted earnings came in...
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals raises FY22 EPS view to $17.20-$17.85 from $16.70-$17.70
FY22 consensus $17.41. Raises, narrows FY22 revenue view to $3.6B-$3.7B from $3.5B-$3.7B, consensus $3.65B.
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
