Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
thecomeback.com
Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers
The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Cardinals Claim Another Former Viking
A couple weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch onto their practice squad. Apparently, Arizona likes these former Vikings players because the Cardinals claimed another former Viking this week, OL Wyatt Davis. If you’ll recall, Davis was supposed to be the long-term solution to the Vikings...
Questions Answered: Yay or Nay on Josh Allen, Hockenson as No. 2, Wyatt Davis
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
T.J. Hockenson Is Already Worth Every Penny
At the NFL trade deadline, one notable position that the Vikings needed to fix was tight end. Irv Smith Jr. had gone down with an ankle injury, and the only tight end on the active roster was Johnny Mundt. Some potential temporary fixes included a reunion with Kyle Rudolph, or some other veteran tight end on a cheap contract.
T.J. Hockenson Shined in Debut Against the Commanders
When the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson, everyone assumed he’d need an adjustment period, but he shined in his debut against the Commanders. When the Minnesota Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions last week ahead of the trade deadline, everyone assumed it would take him time to get up to speed. Apparently, Hockenson doesn’t waste any time.
Questions Answered: Our BUF-MIN Prediction, Little National Attention, the Draft
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 11th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Week 10 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Upset Buffalo?
Eagles -13.5 (L) Vikings/Commanders O43.5 (L) Seahawks/Cardinals U49.5 (L) Tennessee Titans +12.5 (W) The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams that have been surprising this season, but for very different reasons. The Seahawks had been pinned as one of the worst teams in the NFL prior to season’s start, and the Bucs were expected to go on a playoff run as soon as Tom Brady came back out of retirement.
Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008
Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Needs to Build Off Success
Things haven’t gone particularly well for Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Instead of a great start as Minnesota’s undisputed K1, Joseph has struggled through the 2022 season, leading to questions about whether he deserves to maintain the job. After the season’s opening 9 weeks, Joseph finds himself at...
Adam Thielen a Full Participant in Vikings Practice on Thursday
After Wednesday’s injury report saw multiple starters sit out practice with lower leg issues, a few positive developments occurred on Thursday. One such change is that Adam Thielen was a full participant in Vikings practice on Thursday. The veteran receiver was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury....
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!
