ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Ex-Wife Of Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is now about halfway through his first season on the air for ESPN. The former FOX NFL in-game analyst joined ESPN earlier this year, pairing up with his longtime partner, Joe Buck, to call "Monday Night Football." So far, it's been a successful move. ESPN's "Monday Night Football"...
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Star's Mom Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

The mother of Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has a message for Aaron Rodgers. Sunday, Hutchinson and the Lions upset the Green Bay Packers at home. Hutchinson made a couple of huge plays in the win over Rodgers and Co. This week, the mother of the Detroit Lions rookie had...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End

Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Cardinals Claim Another Former Viking

A couple weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed former Vikings linebacker Blake Lynch onto their practice squad. Apparently, Arizona likes these former Vikings players because the Cardinals claimed another former Viking this week, OL Wyatt Davis. If you’ll recall, Davis was supposed to be the long-term solution to the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

T.J. Hockenson Is Already Worth Every Penny

At the NFL trade deadline, one notable position that the Vikings needed to fix was tight end. Irv Smith Jr. had gone down with an ankle injury, and the only tight end on the active roster was Johnny Mundt. Some potential temporary fixes included a reunion with Kyle Rudolph, or some other veteran tight end on a cheap contract.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

T.J. Hockenson Shined in Debut Against the Commanders

When the Vikings acquired T.J. Hockenson, everyone assumed he’d need an adjustment period, but he shined in his debut against the Commanders. When the Minnesota Vikings traded with the Detroit Lions last week ahead of the trade deadline, everyone assumed it would take him time to get up to speed. Apparently, Hockenson doesn’t waste any time.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Upset Buffalo?

Eagles -13.5 (L) Vikings/Commanders O43.5 (L) Seahawks/Cardinals U49.5 (L) Tennessee Titans +12.5 (W) The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are two teams that have been surprising this season, but for very different reasons. The Seahawks had been pinned as one of the worst teams in the NFL prior to season’s start, and the Bucs were expected to go on a playoff run as soon as Tom Brady came back out of retirement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Elbow injury to Bills' Josh Allen reminds Whitworth, Fitzpatrick of Carson Palmer in 2008

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, now NFL analysts for Amazon Prime Video, said during "TNF Nightcap" after the Carolina Panthers' win Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons that an injury to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reminds them of former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer's elbow injury in 2008.
CINCINNATI, OH
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Needs to Build Off Success

Things haven’t gone particularly well for Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Instead of a great start as Minnesota’s undisputed K1, Joseph has struggled through the 2022 season, leading to questions about whether he deserves to maintain the job. After the season’s opening 9 weeks, Joseph finds himself at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy