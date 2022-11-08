Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goaztecs.com
No. 19 San Diego State Men’s Hoops Inks Two to NLIs
SAN DIEGO - San Diego State's men's basketball program bolstered its roster on Thursday signing guard B.J. Davis and forward Miles Heide to National Letters of Intent. The pair will compete for the Scarlet and Black beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Davis, a 6-1, 170-pound point guard, will graduate...
Carlsbad blanks Poway 37-0, advances to third consecutive San Diego Section Open Division championship
CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad is hoping that the third time is the charm. The top-seeded Lancers (10-1, 6-0) posted another dominating performance on both sides of the ball, knocking off previously unbeaten Poway (10-1, 5-0), 37-0, in the opening round of the San Diego Section Open Division playoffs. ...
San Diego high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 13 Playoffs
Get the latest San Diego high school football scores on SBLive as the CIF SDS playoffs roll on in Southern California
elcidonline.com
Tensions Rise on Del Mar Heights Road as Sports Seasons are on the Line
Last Friday, November 4th, the Lady Dons Volleyball team participated in the CIF Open Division Finals game against their rivals, the Torrey Pines Falcons . These two teams are the top two teams in San Diego and competed to call themselves the best team. They also happen to be 1.5 miles away from each other. Within every sport, these teams are constant rivals and often pack large crowds because of their highly competitive games, volleyball is no exception. Senior Ryleigh Patterson, a transfer student from Torrey Pines, also speaks on being a part of both sides of the volleyball rivalry “I was excited to play them again. It’s always a really competitive match every time we play because we all know each other. Both teams play with something to prove but in a good way.”
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU basketball went “all in” on the Class of 2023
NCAA early signing period for the class of 2023 started on Wednesday. SDSU officially brought in a pair of future Aztecs they hope will be cornerstones of the program in the coming years on Thursday. 6’1 point guard BJ Davis from Modesto Christian High School in California and 6’9 center Miles Heide from Mount Si High School in Washington made their commitments official today.
News 8 KFMB
Carlsbad High School sending two football players to big name Division 1 universities
Carlsbad QB, Julian Sayin is the number one player in California and has committed to Alabama. Tight End Zack Marshall is heading to Michigan.
San Diego man disappears weeks after moving to Oregon; mother pleads for tips
A worried mother is appealing for tips after the mysterious disappearance of her 21-year-old son, less than three weeks after he moved from San Diego to Oregon.
eastvillagetimes.com
First look at the Maui Invitational’s Opening Night
Name of the University – Ohio State University Buckeyes. All-time series record – The Aztecs are leading 2-1 overall against the Buckeyes. San Diego State University will be competing in the Maui Invitational for the 5th time in school history. They hold an even record of 6-6 in past visits to Hawaii and will match up with Ohio State on opening night.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
Topgolf announces plans to open 2 San Diego locations
Topgolf on Thursday announced proposed locations in Sorrento Valley and San Diego's East Harbor Island.
nomadlawyer.org
Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
sandiegomagazine.com
SDRVC Closes in on the Coast to Crest Trail
For the past several decades, a group of environmentalists, urban planners, and private citizens have maintained an unusual relationship with the City of San Diego and other San Diego-based communities. Utilizing a combination of grants, private funding and support from the city, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and San Dieguito River Park and Joint Powers Authority (JPA), have purchased and maintained land along the watershed that runs from Volcan Mountain in Julian to the San Dieguito Lagoon, which is situated on the border of Solana Beach and Del Mar.
San Diego ice rink among top 25 ice skating rinks in US, Canada: Yelp
San Diego might not be known for its winter wonderland, but ice skating here sure makes up for it.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities
On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
NBC San Diego
So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?
The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
2 San Diego County restaurants being added to Michelin Guide California
A Golden Hill restaurant and an eatery in Oceanside are among the 37 restaurants that are being added to the Michelin Guide’s list for California.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Music Hall of Fame has six new inductees
Jefferson Jay is a tsunami in the local music world. The Ocean Beach musician has written more than 1,500 songs. He challenged himself to post three song videos a day, including one original, on YouTube for an entire year in 2011 — and he repeated that feat again in 2016!
San Diego Business Journal
Ionis Expanding Into Oceanside
Ionis Pharmaceuticals has agreed to a 20-year lease on an Oceanside warehouse that Sudberry Properties is planning to build for the company pending city approval. Under the terms of the lease, Ionis has two 10-year options to renew and a right of first offer to buy the property. “Our new...
chulavistatoday.com
Robert Moreno wants to shake things up at Southwestern College
Robert Moreno is running to represent National City and Northwest Chula Vista as Seat 1 on Southwestern College's Governing Board during the Nov. 8 general election. Moreno, a National City native and Southwestern College alumnus is running against Gonzalo Quintero. He is currently a board member for the Copley-Price YMCA and Community Through and a former Chula Vista Redistricting Commissioner.
Tickets go on sale for first show at new concert venue
The Sound, the new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, is preparing for its 2023 launch and has already sold out its first show.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0