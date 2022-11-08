ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

goaztecs.com

No. 19 San Diego State Men’s Hoops Inks Two to NLIs

SAN DIEGO - San Diego State's men's basketball program bolstered its roster on Thursday signing guard B.J. Davis and forward Miles Heide to National Letters of Intent. The pair will compete for the Scarlet and Black beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Davis, a 6-1, 170-pound point guard, will graduate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
elcidonline.com

Tensions Rise on Del Mar Heights Road as Sports Seasons are on the Line

Last Friday, November 4th, the Lady Dons Volleyball team participated in the CIF Open Division Finals game against their rivals, the Torrey Pines Falcons . These two teams are the top two teams in San Diego and competed to call themselves the best team. They also happen to be 1.5 miles away from each other. Within every sport, these teams are constant rivals and often pack large crowds because of their highly competitive games, volleyball is no exception. Senior Ryleigh Patterson, a transfer student from Torrey Pines, also speaks on being a part of both sides of the volleyball rivalry “I was excited to play them again. It’s always a really competitive match every time we play because we all know each other. Both teams play with something to prove but in a good way.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU basketball went “all in” on the Class of 2023

NCAA early signing period for the class of 2023 started on Wednesday. SDSU officially brought in a pair of future Aztecs they hope will be cornerstones of the program in the coming years on Thursday. 6’1 point guard BJ Davis from Modesto Christian High School in California and 6’9 center Miles Heide from Mount Si High School in Washington made their commitments official today.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

First look at the Maui Invitational’s Opening Night

Name of the University – Ohio State University Buckeyes. All-time series record – The Aztecs are leading 2-1 overall against the Buckeyes. San Diego State University will be competing in the Maui Invitational for the 5th time in school history. They hold an even record of 6-6 in past visits to Hawaii and will match up with Ohio State on opening night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Chula Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chula Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chula Vista California. Chula Vista is the second largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area and the seventh largest city in Southern California. It is also the fifteenth largest city in the state of California, and the 78th largest in the United States.
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

SDRVC Closes in on the Coast to Crest Trail

For the past several decades, a group of environmentalists, urban planners, and private citizens have maintained an unusual relationship with the City of San Diego and other San Diego-based communities. Utilizing a combination of grants, private funding and support from the city, the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) and San Dieguito River Park and Joint Powers Authority (JPA), have purchased and maintained land along the watershed that runs from Volcan Mountain in Julian to the San Dieguito Lagoon, which is situated on the border of Solana Beach and Del Mar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Republicans Notch Some Big Wins in Small Cities

On the same night that the Republican Party lost the last seat it held in the city of San Diego, conservative candidates won municipal races in Chula Vista, Escondido, National City and Carlsbad, giving them a louder voice in regional policy debates. Flipping those seats won’t just change those cities....
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego Music Hall of Fame has six new inductees

Jefferson Jay is a tsunami in the local music world. The Ocean Beach musician has written more than 1,500 songs. He challenged himself to post three song videos a day, including one original, on YouTube for an entire year in 2011 — and he repeated that feat again in 2016!
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Ionis Expanding Into Oceanside

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has agreed to a 20-year lease on an Oceanside warehouse that Sudberry Properties is planning to build for the company pending city approval. Under the terms of the lease, Ionis has two 10-year options to renew and a right of first offer to buy the property. “Our new...
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Robert Moreno wants to shake things up at Southwestern College

Robert Moreno is running to represent National City and Northwest Chula Vista as Seat 1 on Southwestern College's Governing Board during the Nov. 8 general election. Moreno, a National City native and Southwestern College alumnus is running against Gonzalo Quintero. He is currently a board member for the Copley-Price YMCA and Community Through and a former Chula Vista Redistricting Commissioner.
CHULA VISTA, CA
