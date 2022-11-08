Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available
As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
Boise State-Nevada Week 11 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet for Saturday’s Boise State-Nevada matchup. Boise State is nearly a three-touchdown road favorite.
Brady Hoke: "We wanna play our ass off to win the Mountain West Conference."
Brady Hoke held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, and discussed the team’s win over UNLV, their struggles scoring points, the improved passing offense, as well as his reaction to reports that San Diego State could be joining the Pac-12:
How BSU Football Fans Will Now Have An Unrivaled Fan Experience
The Boise State Football experience is about to take a giant leap to the next level of excitement. If you've watched television or have visited one of the Power Five stadiums during a game, you've most likely seen the next wave of entertainment in college football. Boise State Football will...
dailytitan.com
Titans trampled in season-opener against No.19 San Diego State
In their first regular season game coming off an early March Madness exit the year prior, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball lost to No. 19 San Diego State, 80-57, at Viejas Arena Monday night. Leading the way for San Diego State was starting guard Darrion Trammel, who scored 18...
KTVB
Davis, Dirk Koetter explain Boise State experience together
"I try to take it in every now and then, but I'll look back when it's time to look back. I think the better memory is gonna be looking back at winning a ring."
signalamerican.com
Wolverines beat Badgers 35-25, head to semi-finals
Weiser beat Bonners Ferry 35-25 Saturday at home in the 2022 3A state football championship quarterfinals. The Badgers, who had been unbeaten at 9-0, dropped out of the state bracket while the Wolverines (10-1, 4-1) advance to a semifinal matchup against Homedale (9-1, 4-0) scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 on the Trojans’ home field.
boisestatepublicradio.org
S6: Stan's Golf Cars
We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
Post Register
Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon
Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
Boise State University announces Native American Scholarship for five tribes of Idaho
News Release Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Last week, Boise State University (BSU) and the Boise State Tribal Advisory Board received notification from the Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Kristine Collins, who reported a new Native American scholarship for the five tribes of Idaho. ...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho
Eagle, Idaho, proper exterior of the state’s capital, has tons of nice actions, providers, and surroundings that you simply don’t need to miss. From lovely state parks and scrumptious meals to enjoyable spas and world-class sport choices, you’re certain to seek out a number of the greatest issues to do in Eagle.
Boise One of the Top 10 Places People in Pocatello Are Moving to?
Did Boise make the list of places where people in Pocatello are moving to the most?. If so, that definitely wouldn’t surprise me! Personally, I thought this was really fascinating to learn about today because I was raised in Pocatello, and I eventually found my way to the Boise Area.
Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip
When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours
Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings
It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley
Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise
Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
