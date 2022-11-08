ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Basketball Game Invades Downtown Boise, Tickets Available

As many football fans are experiencing the peak of their seasons--whether it be collegiate or professional--basketball fans are just getting started. The NBA season is still young and now, NCAA basketball, one of the most anticipated seasons of any sporting events of the year, is underway. Some major high profile games have already tipped off this season and more are on the way. Here in the Treasure Valley, basketball fans are excited to see what Boise State can do this year.
BOISE, ID
dailytitan.com

Titans trampled in season-opener against No.19 San Diego State

In their first regular season game coming off an early March Madness exit the year prior, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball lost to No. 19 San Diego State, 80-57, at Viejas Arena Monday night. Leading the way for San Diego State was starting guard Darrion Trammel, who scored 18...
SAN DIEGO, CA
signalamerican.com

Wolverines beat Badgers 35-25, head to semi-finals

Weiser beat Bonners Ferry 35-25 Saturday at home in the 2022 3A state football championship quarterfinals.  The Badgers, who had been unbeaten at 9-0, dropped out of the state bracket while the Wolverines (10-1, 4-1) advance to a semifinal matchup against Homedale (9-1, 4-0) scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 on the Trojans’ home field.
WEISER, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

S6: Stan's Golf Cars

We know you have questions: How many golf cars is too many golf cars? Since when are they golf cars and not golf carts? Did LD & Joel put a down payment on a YKTP cart? We've got answers. By day, I manage all things digital at Boise State Public...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Power outages in Boise and Harper, Oregon

Idaho Power reported two minor power outages Wednesday afternoon, one near Boise and the other near Harper, Oregon. The outage in Boise started at 7:45 a.m. and is impacting 20 customers. The cause is most likely due to line interference. Power went out for 95 people in Harper, Oregon at...
BOISE, ID
cohaitungchi.com

11 Unique Things to Do in Eagle Idaho

Eagle, Idaho, proper exterior of the state’s capital, has tons of nice actions, providers, and surroundings that you simply don’t need to miss. From lovely state parks and scrumptious meals to enjoyable spas and world-class sport choices, you’re certain to seek out a number of the greatest issues to do in Eagle.
EAGLE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Escape Boise to These 3 Sunny Vacations For Under $150 Round Trip

When it comes to getting OUT of the Treasure Valley, it seems there's never much of a hurry for locals. The ongoing joke of course is that thousands of people are flocking to Boise and surrounding cities-- but nobody is really leaving? This certainly isn't true in terms of moving statistics--plenty of Idahoans have been "priced out" of the area or have taken off for various other reasons.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Former NFL Great’s $7 Million Star, Idaho Mansion Could Be Yours

Let's not bury the lead on this one true believer. A home in Star has just gone on the market for seven million dollars. The house is priced at just under seven million at $6,995,00. What makes this home so unique? It has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 8,577 sqft. The house has been called an experience, and you'll understand why once you see the photos.
STAR, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Resident Shares Excitement Over Powerball Winnings

It has been the talk of the town, the state, and the nation for DAYS now-- the Powerball and its record setting jackpot! From coast to coast, individuals, workplaces, teams and families alike pitched in to buy a Powerball ticket--all in hopes of winning that $2.04 Billion ticket. After an...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

California Power Outages Coming To Boise and Treasure Valley

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are suffering from growing pains that negatively impact basic needs. For years, California has suffered from rolling blackouts, power outages, and the lack of an adequate power structure to serve Californians. Idahoans have never had the issue of power shortages or outages like California and...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Where to Get the BEST Burgers in Boise

Boise and the Treasure Valley is home to some incredible and unique eateries from restaurants to food trucks to drive thru's to patios. We have options and the options are great. If fact so great that sometimes it hard to narrow down a place to eat. So where do you go when you are craving a burger?
BOISE, ID
