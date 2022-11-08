ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Related
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
GLENWOOD, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Cross Lanes

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said people were able to get out of the home, and...
CROSS LANES, WV
wchstv.com

Man killed in overnight crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis, was killed in a crash about 12:20 a.m. along State Route 141, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
SPENCER, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond to fire in Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said crews responded Thursday to a fully involved house fire on Skyview drive in Huntington. It was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Skyview Drive. No injuries reported at this time. It was unknown if anyone was in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

ATV crash claims life in Roane County

SPENCER, W.Va. — A Roane County man died in an ATV crash Thursday afternoon. According to state police, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, died after the ATV he was operating ran off farm road into a deep ditch line and overturned on top of him. He was pronounced...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at Boone County mine

Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV
WSAZ

One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

