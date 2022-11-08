Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One injured in Huntington after driver crashes into part of mortuary
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said one person was injured after a driver headed in the wrong direction crashed into part of a mortuary in Huntington. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday on Third Avenue, dispatchers said. The vehicle apparently hit some posts in the front...
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
WSAZ
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes Route 2
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both lanes of state Route 2 remain closed late Thursday afternoon in the Glenwood area after a tractor-trailer rollover crash, Mason County 911 dispatchers say. The accident happened around noon. No other vehicles were involved. Both sheriff’s deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers are...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to house fire in Cross Lanes
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at a house fire in Cross Lanes. The fire was reported about 6:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of Big Tyler Road. Dispatchers said people were able to get out of the home, and...
Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours. According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Child rescued from Putnam fire dies from injuries; mother hospitalized
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:15 p.m. 11/10/22. A 3-year-old boy who was rescued along with his mother from a house fire in Putnam County has died, the sheriff said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton confirmed Thursday that the child who was rescued from the house fire in...
wchstv.com
Man killed in overnight crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis, was killed in a crash about 12:20 a.m. along State Route 141, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers...
wchstv.com
State Police: 17-year-old driver killed, 15-year-old passenger injured in Lincoln crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 2:20 p.m. 11/10/22. West Virginia State Police said a 17-year-old driver was killed and a 15-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County. Troopers responded about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the wreck that happened on W.Va. Route 10 in the Harts...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Woman taken to hospital after she was found in the road in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was found laying in a roadway in Lincoln County, dispatchers said. The woman was found in the roadway along McClellan Highway near Harts about 2:15 p.m., according to Lincoln County dispatchers. She was taken...
WSAZ
Man dies in rural ATV crash; name released
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man died Thursday in an ATV crash in the Spencer area, West Virginia State Police said. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said -- just minutes after the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to fire in Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said crews responded Thursday to a fully involved house fire on Skyview drive in Huntington. It was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Skyview Drive. No injuries reported at this time. It was unknown if anyone was in...
wchsnetwork.com
ATV crash claims life in Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. — A Roane County man died in an ATV crash Thursday afternoon. According to state police, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74 of Spencer, died after the ATV he was operating ran off farm road into a deep ditch line and overturned on top of him. He was pronounced...
wchstv.com
Early morning fire in Huntington damages two houses, three outbuildings
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington firefighters said an investigation is underway after a fire spread and damaged two houses and three outbuildings. It happened about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the corner of 10th Avenue and 23rd Street. Cell phone video shows the intensity of the fire as it spread....
WSAZ
Crews battle flames at Boone County mine
Boone Co., W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on scene of a fire at the Hobet mine site in Boone County Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the fire started at around 11:30 a.m. Morrisvale, Danville, Madison and Van fire departments are on scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
wchstv.com
State police investigate death of pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln County. Sonja Workman, 42, of Branchland died after being stuck by a vehicle on Big Harts Road, according to a...
wchstv.com
Cabell County deputies ask for public's help in larceny investigation
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they said is wanted in a larceny investigation. The incident happened Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Route 60, according to a post Thursday on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
wchstv.com
Police seek public's help identifying suspect in South Charleston credit card thefts
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police in South Charleston are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing multiple credit cards in the South Charleston area and using them in St. Albans, according to the South Charleston Police Department.
WSAZ
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School. Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County...
