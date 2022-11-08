ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old and New

Born into a restaurant family and raised by his grandparents, Will Leung-Richardson, the founder of Kudzu RVA and the recently launched Choy Sun BBQ, explores techniques from Japanese and Chinese cuisines while embracing his Southern roots. We caught up with the Richmond native and father of two to talk about heritage, the importance of traditions and barbecue.
Restaurant Responsibility

Chris Walton is trying to change the restaurant industry, one styrofoam cup at a time. The Glen Allen native and co-founder of environmental organization American River Restoration started the nonprofit restaurant Kitchen33 in August to show other restaurateurs that it is possible to be both environmentally clean and profitable. It...
Auto Immune

Don’t believe the hype: Carytown won’t be doing away with the cars anytime soon. “Every few years, the notion comes up,” says Heather Holub, president of the Carytown Merchants Association, “but it seems to me this time that it’s coming mostly from the media.”. The...
Richmond Food News: Nov. 10-16

Sweet and savory cheesecakes, cheese and charcuterie boards, coffee — all of these pleasures are on the menu at the forthcoming Verseau Bistro at Stony Point Fashion Park. Expected to premiere later this month, the cafe helmed by Cheryl Wittmann is an extension of her current decadent baking business, Say Cheese … cake. (Richmond magazine)
Indigenous Imagery

The sixth annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival is back with film premieres, musical performances and author readings. Last year, the festival was a hybrid of virtual and in-person screenings. This year’s festival runs from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. “A...
