WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry replicates Michael Jordan’s old-man record from 20 years ago
Stephen Curry came up clutch for the Golden State Warriors in their comeback victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. In the process, he even replicated an old-man record that Michael Jordan last achieved way back in 2002. The Warriors sharpshooter finished with 40 points to propel the Dubs to the 106-101 win over […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry replicates Michael Jordan’s old-man record from 20 years ago appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks
Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
