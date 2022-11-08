Read full article on original website
Worker Relocation Incentive Program application now open
$3 Million in Incentive Grants Now Available for People Moving to Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has officially launched the Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which will provide incentive grants to defray moving costs for out of state people relocating to Vermont. The program and $3 million in funding were passed as part of ACT 183 by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session.
Scott announces $228,000 apprenticeship grant at GS Precision
Governor Scott discusses GS Precision has been granted $228,061.33 of state funds appropriated to support advancing apprenticeship programs. The grant to GS Precision, which is a CNC machining and assembly company that has been headquartered in southern Vermont since 1958, establishes a machinist apprenticeship program, the first Registered Apprenticeship Program in the company’s history. Courtesy photo.
The Vermont Holiday Market returns…Bigger and Bolder
Vermont Business Magazine The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont on December 3rd & 4th, 2022. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans each day. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event....
Finance Dept to hold public budget forum on FY 2024 State Budget
Vermont Business Magazine Commissioner of Finance & Management, Adam Greshin, has announced a public forum for comment on FY 2024 State budget development. Pursuant to 32 V.S.A. § 306(d) the Governor is required to enable public participation in the development of goals and in the general prioritization of spending and revenue initiatives.
Darn Tough Vermont receives 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award from USDOL
Vermont Business Magazine Just ahead of Veterans Day, U.S. Secretary of Labor, Martin J. Walsh, recognized Darn Tough Vermont as one of the recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. Darn Tough earned the Gold award –...
National Life Board approves $26.5 million in dividends for 2023
National Life Group's Board of Directors has approved an estimated payment of about $26.5 million in dividends to eligible participating policyholders in 2023. Vermont Business Magazine The National Life Group Board of Directors has approved an estimated payment of approximately $26.5 million in dividends to eligible participating policyholders in 2023. This payment represents National Life’s ongoing commitment to its policyholders and continues a proud heritage of having paid a dividend every year since 1855.
Curtis Fund established scholarship program for early childhood educator certificates
The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators. Vermont Business Magazine The Curtis Fund, a supporting organization of the Vermont Community Foundation, is pleased to announce a bold scholarship program for Vermonters seeking to become early childhood educators. The Curtis Fund Commitment: A Comprehensive Scholarship for Early Childhood Educators is a pilot program that will provide scholarships for the full cost of attendance (tuition, fees, housing, food, and transportation) to students who wish to earn a certificate in child care at the Community College of Vermont (CCV).
Champlain College Esports event to support UVM Children’s Hospital
Extra Life 48-hour gaming fundraiser returns — live and in person. Vermont Business Magazine Champlain College Esports Club(link is external) will once again join thousands of gamers nationally to raise money for its local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital, this year with a 48-hour marathon Extra Life(link is external) event.
VSECU members approve merger with NEFCU
Vermont Business Magazine The proposed merger of Vermont State Employees Credit Union (VSECU) and New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) was approved by VSECU members who voted during a period that began on September 20 and concluded November 8 at a VSECU Special Meeting held at the Barre Opera House. The final vote was 7,622 in favor and 7,304 opposed.
Leahy to present Trailblazer Legacy Award to Vermont outdoor industry pioneers today
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance's (VOBA(link is external))) 2nd Annual Trailblazer Legacy Award will be presented to Marc Sherman and Mike Donohue, co-founders of the Outdoor Gear Exchange(link is external) (OGE) in Burlington, by U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy. Senator Leahy was the inaugural Trailblazer Award recipient in 2021 for his lifetime of work preserving and protecting Vermont’s remarkable outdoor places, foundational to the successes of outdoor businesses like OGE. The 2022 Trailblazer Legacy Award ceremony will take place as part of VOBA's Fourth Annual Meeting and Outdoor Economy Sessions(link is external) at HULA in Burlington, Vermont. The award ceremony will be emceed by Lisa Lynn, Editor of Vermont Sports Magazine, and will be followed by an outdoor sector networking reception hosted by VOBA.
Fidium truck to make stops in Southern Vermont
More than 437,000 New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine homes can now get multi-gig broadband from Fidium. Vermont Business Magazine Consolidated Communication's Fidium Fiber is celebrating one year of bringing a better internet experience to customers across Northern New England with a fun-filled celebratory tour throughout the region. Now through November...
Gasoline prices take one-day breather
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell one cent per gallon from yesterday but were still up 5 cents/g from last week, up 18 cents from last month and up 55 cents from last year. The lowest price was $3.50/g in Hartford and the highest was in Addison at $4.19.
Favorites win big in 2022 General Election
Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos this morning released the unofficial results of the General Election held Tuesday, November 8. The results become official after the Canvassing Committees meet to certify the election. They will meet on Tuesday, November 15, beginning at 10 am at the Secretary of State's offices in Montpelier. The public is invited. Below are the results for governor (Phil Scott), lieutenant governor (David Zuckerman), secretary of state (Copeland Hanzas), treasurer (Pieciak), auditor of accounts (Hoffer) and attorney general Clark), as well as US Senate (Welch) and US House (Balint) and the two statewide ballot items regarding Amending Article 1 (Slavery prohibition) and Adding Article 22 (Reproductive liberty), which both passed.
