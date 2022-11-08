ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hicksville, NY

Far Rockaway Man Arrested After Carjacking Female Victim at Gunpoint

The Third Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 7:25 pm in Williston Park. According to detectives, a 50-year-old female was exiting her parked 2020 white Ford Escape SUV on Stratford Avenue when an unknown male subject approached and pointed a black handgun at her demanding she exit the car. The subject then left with her vehicle and traveled north on Stratford Avenue. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Bicycle Rider in Critical Condition After Struck by Motorist in Great Neck

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Serious Vehicular Accident involving a bicycle that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:06 am in Great Neck. According to detectives, a 28-year-old male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Great Neck Road, when he was struck by a 2008 Kenwood Truck operated by a 53-year-old male driver. The truck was turning into a driveway of the H-Mart shopping center, located at 495 Great Neck Road, when he stuck the bicyclist.
GREAT NECK, NY
Motorized Scooter Operator Seriously Injured in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorized scooter operator in Babylon on the morning of Thursday, November 10. Christopher Roth was operating a Go Ped motorized scooter northbound on Little East Neck Road when the driver of a 2010 Nissan...
BABYLON, NY

