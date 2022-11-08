Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Do the Seattle Kraken have a goalie controversy given Jones’ hot play?
The plan was simple, but like many plans, had to be adjusted. Goalie Martin Jones was brought in by the Kraken this summer to be the backup to Philipp Grubauer. With an injury to Chris Driedger, the Kraken needed a fill-in and signed Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract. Then Grubauer was hurt and Jones had to become the number one goalie and take on a heavier workload.
MyNorthwest.com
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Seattle Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury posted the 72nd regular season shutout of his career and made Mats Zuccarrello’s goal late in the first period stand up as the Minnesota Wild snapped Seattle’s five-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Kraken on Friday night. Wild 1,...
MyNorthwest.com
Bumpus: Why Seahawks are finding so much success with 3 TEs
The tight ends are playing a bigger role in the Seahawks’ offense this season, and a big reason is that Seattle is regularly utilizing 13 personnel, which is a name for an offensive formation that features one running back (the 1 in 13) and three tight ends (the 3).
MyNorthwest.com
Bruce Irvin feels right back at home producing for Seahawks
When it comes to the 6-3 Seahawks’ surprising success thus far in 2022, a lot of attention has been on what’s new. There’s the stellar rookie class that’s hit the ground running, Geno Smith excelling as Seattle’s new starting quarterback, and even a new look on defense under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.
MyNorthwest.com
What to know about Seahawks’ matchup with Tom Brady and Buccaneers
The Seahawks are in Munich to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A win gives Seattle a 7-3 record heading into the bye, but it won’t come easy, even against a Tampa team that’s underperformed to expectation. During The Huddle this week we spoke with someone who knows...
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: Brash could start in ’23, Mariners getting ‘hit’ about SP trades
When it comes to the Mariners this offseason, the focus is mainly on position players. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be interesting happening on the pitching side. M’s president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, calling in from MLB’s general manager meetings in Las Vegas, touched on a couple of topics regarding their pitching Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Mariners free agent wish list for pivotal offseason in team history
MLB free agency began for the Mariners and the rest of MLB on Thursday, and although the hot stove is still warming, free agents are now able to sign with whomever they choose. In the wake of the Mariners’ big money extensions for Julio Rodríguez and Luis Castillo, they are...
MyNorthwest.com
MLB Network’s Morosi details Mariners rumblings from GM meetings
The MLB offseason is now in full swing with free agency officially open after the GM meetings in Las Vegas. And after a 90-win season and a playoff series win, many eyes in the baseball world are focused on the Seattle Mariners. Someone who was at this year’s GM meetings...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners add pair of pitchers; Sadler, Borucki elect free agency
The Mariners have a few pitchers coming and going a day ahead of the start of MLB free agency. Seattle announced four moves for their 40-man roster on Wednesday afternoon:. • Left-handed pitcher Gabe Speier claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Royals. • Right-handed pitcher Easton McGee acquired from...
MyNorthwest.com
Dipoto: Mariners in ‘healthy place’ with Haniger; what’s next for Kelenic
With the start of MLB free agency finally here, there are plenty of questions about how the Mariners will follow up a very successful 2022 campaign. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto was in Las Vegas this week for MLB’s GM meetings, and Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, he shared some insight into a potential reunion with a big-name player as well as plans for a former top prospect.
MyNorthwest.com
ESPN’s Passan: Mariners have 2 paths to a successful offseason
The MLB offseason will kick into full swing on Thursday when free agency opens, and there is understandably a lot of intrigue around what the Mariners will do coming off their first postseason appearance under manager Scott Servais and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto. Offense is the clear area...
