The plan was simple, but like many plans, had to be adjusted. Goalie Martin Jones was brought in by the Kraken this summer to be the backup to Philipp Grubauer. With an injury to Chris Driedger, the Kraken needed a fill-in and signed Jones to a one-year, $2 million contract. Then Grubauer was hurt and Jones had to become the number one goalie and take on a heavier workload.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO