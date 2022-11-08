Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO