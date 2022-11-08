Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Priddy ISD Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer resign, investigation ongoing
Priddy ISD Superintendent, Dr. Adrianne Burden, and Chief Operating Officer, Rachel Dudley, resigned during Wednesday night’s school board meeting. Brownwood News received information Thursday morning that arrests of the two school officials were made. Brownwood News contacted the Mills County Sheriff’s Office who stated that no arrests have been made, but that an investigation is ongoing to determine if any criminal activity led to the resignations.
Early PD investigating two incidents of criminal mischief
EARLY, Texas — The Early Police Department is investigating two criminal mischief incidents it says happened over the weekend. According to the EPD, someone went into the Early Baseball Parks women's restroom on Oak Street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls. The act will make it necessary to repaint the area.
koxe.com
Weekly COVID Report for Brown County
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Seized a Jacked Up 4WD Truck from Drug Runners & Turned it into Patrol Unit
EARLY – The Texas Department of Public Safety office in Early unveiled its newest unit, a tricked out truck seized from drug dealers. According to the Early Police Department, on Nov. 7, troopers with the Texas DPS stopped by the Early Police Station to show off their newest toy.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for October
During the October 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 17 true bills were returned against 16 persons. Cesar Zamora Palomo aka Cesar Palomo Zamora: Possession of a controlled substance. Billy James Vassar: Ct. I-II Injury to a child; Driving while intoxicated. Gino Valdez: Assault family violence – occlusion...
brownwoodnews.com
20 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 20 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 20 positives this week, 0 were PCR, and 20 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 11 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 11/10/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from November 4 through November 9:. Clayton Matthew Giles and Kaitlynn Taylor Mitchell. Jeffrey David Robertson and Adrienne Michelle Hall. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stephenville High School Evacuated Due to Reported Threat
Students and staff of Stephenville High School were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a reported written threat within the school, the school district confirmed in a Facebook post. Students in grades 9 to 11 have been moved to the school's Bond Auditorium and the senior class will be moved to...
brownwoodnews.com
Freeze Warning Issued for Brown County for Friday Night
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning from 3:00 am until 8:00 am on Saturday, November 12 for Brown County and a large area of West Central Texas. The first freeze of the season may damage sensitive plants left unprotected. Temperatures are forecast to range between 29 and 32 degrees by early Saturday morning.
brownwoodnews.com
Public Health Emergency Preparedness announces Brown County Emergency Assistance Registry
Do you or someone you know need assistance during times of an emergency event? The Public Health Emergency Preparedness office at the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has created a registry that provides local preparedness planners community information regarding the needs of the citizens of Brown County. When an emergency occurs, emergency response officials will use the information submitted by the public to guide emergency response priorities to target individuals that require assistance.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County enters Stage 2 of Drought Contingency Plan
The Brown County Water Improvement District issued the following information Tuesday morning:. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 8, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet below spillway. We are now in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of our Drought Contingency Plan. Today Lake Brownwood is at 62.2 % capacity.
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Nov. 10
November 11 – Extension Office Closed for Veterans Day. 12 – State and County Swine Validation 8am-10am at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Sheep and Goat Club Meeting 2:00pm at Youth Fair Barns. 13 – 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Clinic 2:30pm – 4:30pm at the Extension Office...
brownwoodnews.com
Water District Increases Irrigation Rate and Other Fees
At the November meeting of the Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, approval was given to a new, higher price for irrigation water, as well as several other fees. Irrigation water is raw, untreated water, which sells for less than the treated water used in...
brownwoodnews.com
Posey receives more than half the votes in five-person race for vacant BISD board seat
Justin Posey was elected in a landslide to fill the vacant Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 position, the lone local race on the ballot in Tuesday’s general election. Posey received 53.97% of the early vote (408 votes) to jump out to a sizable lead, and finished with 597 votes, or 53.11% percent of the ballots cast.
brownwoodnews.com
CASA in the Heart of Texas joins churches across the country in Stand Sunday
Since 2004, churches across the country have showed their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable populations in their communities through Stand Sunday—a globally recognized day of prayer for children and families involved in foster care. This year, CASA in the Heart of Texas is joining alongside them. “It takes...
brownwoodnews.com
Carolyn Schwartz
Funeral services for Carolyn Schwartz, 72, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery in Priddy. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. She passed away...
brownwoodnews.com
Michael Lee
Funeral service for Michael Lee, 61, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Brian Kelly Riddle, 48, of Brownwood went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 5, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held Monday November 14, 2022 at 11am at Brownwood Funeral Home. Brian was born June 9, 1974 in Midland, TX to parents Cheryle and Mark Riddle....
koxe.com
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood brings advanced MRI imaging to the community
Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood (HMCB) is excited to announce the installation of new scanning technology that combines the latest advancements in MRI with the sophisticated engineering of a 1.5T wide bore system. The scanner provides a new level of patient comfort with adaptable coil designs and acceleration techniques that minimize scan times and improve image quality.
brownwoodnews.com
Bevra A. Williams
Bevra A. Williams, age 64, of Early, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from a vicious bout with cancer. A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at Greenleaf Cemetery (2615 US-377, Brownwood, Texas 76801), officiated by Bill Slaymaker. Bevra was born on July...
Comments / 0