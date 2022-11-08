Read full article on original website
Related
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
This Country Has 70 New Millionaires Every Day. Why Is it Among the World’s Hungriest?
Nasreen Khatoon is starving. So are the 32-year-old mother’s two children. They live in a slum in India’s capital New Delhi. “On the days I have milk in my kitchen, I do not have sugar. The days I have sugar, I do not have milk,” Khatoon told VICE World News. “I live one day at a time, not knowing if I will have food tomorrow. I am not sure if I will survive this hunger. When my children cry because of hunger, I feel like I should kill myself.”
Vice
Primavera São Paulo & Dior takes over Harrods: What's in fashion?
It’s that time of year again. You will have heard the songs in supermarkets, and noticed the sprinkling of tinsel and fairy lights across window displays — as the evenings draw in, the world is gearing up for holiday season. This week, we bring you the news of Dior’s gargantuan takeover of Harrods, which is enough to make hardcore fashion fans consider a day trip to Knightsbridge to gawp at the life-sized candy creations and blinding light displays that comprise the unprecedented partnership. But fear not, for those of you who aren’t quite yet ready to feel festive, there is plenty on offer to keep you entertained. Why not consider planning a trip to São Paulo, for instance? The city has welcomed the Primavera music festival to its shores, with an impressive lineup to satisfy any earbud. Or, why don’t you make a pilgrimage to Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite stores to see its new photography exhibitions, in celebration of Paris Photo? Elsewhere, Harry Styles is adding yet more notches to his belt with the arrival of a new campaign for his ‘HA HA HA’ collection. Actor, singer, beauty entrepreneur — is there anything he can’t do? And of course, we bring you a lowdown on the latest drops and collabs that have caught our eagle eyes. Here’s what’s in fashion.
Vice
Stephen Tayo's new work celebrates the multiplicity of Lagos street life
Nigerian self-taught photographer Stephen Tayo has gained increasing attention for his celebration of African style. Scouting directly on the streets of Lagos, and contributing numerous times to the likes of i-D, Vogue and The New York Times, he conveys the vibrancy of his beloved city and country. His earlier series, Ibeji (meaning ‘twins’), explored the uncanny volume of doubling prevalent in Yoruba culture. His latest series, displayed in the group show Human Stories: The Satirists, is on view at NOW Gallery through November 13th (and, on another side London, his series What If? is exhibited at the V&A’s Africa Fashion exhibition).
Comments / 0