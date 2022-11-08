It’s that time of year again. You will have heard the songs in supermarkets, and noticed the sprinkling of tinsel and fairy lights across window displays — as the evenings draw in, the world is gearing up for holiday season. This week, we bring you the news of Dior’s gargantuan takeover of Harrods, which is enough to make hardcore fashion fans consider a day trip to Knightsbridge to gawp at the life-sized candy creations and blinding light displays that comprise the unprecedented partnership. But fear not, for those of you who aren’t quite yet ready to feel festive, there is plenty on offer to keep you entertained. Why not consider planning a trip to São Paulo, for instance? The city has welcomed the Primavera music festival to its shores, with an impressive lineup to satisfy any earbud. Or, why don’t you make a pilgrimage to Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite stores to see its new photography exhibitions, in celebration of Paris Photo? Elsewhere, Harry Styles is adding yet more notches to his belt with the arrival of a new campaign for his ‘HA HA HA’ collection. Actor, singer, beauty entrepreneur — is there anything he can’t do? And of course, we bring you a lowdown on the latest drops and collabs that have caught our eagle eyes. Here’s what’s in fashion.

16 HOURS AGO