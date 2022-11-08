ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhPaJ_0j3GRAld00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – A ticket-holder in California won the $2.04 billion jackpot offered by the largest Powerball in history.

The billionaire bought the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County, matching all six lucky numbers .

One ticket in San Francisco, which had five numbers but not the Powerball number, won its purchaser $1 million.

The purchaser bought the ticket at 1001 Castro Street, a convenience store in Noe Valley. Fadi Shatara, whose family owns the business, told KRON4 News he is glad someone from the community won.

When asked how he found out his store was a winning store, Shatara said people started calling him and he didn’t believe it, so he went online, and lo and behold it was.

Monday night’s numbers were announced early Tuesday after a delay.

Here’s how long the Powerball winner has to come forward

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KRON4 News

