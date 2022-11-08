Read full article on original website
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life
On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Local Officials in Egypt for COP27 Conference
Several Sonoma County officials are in Egypt representing the North Bay at this year’s United Nations climate conference. Those attending the COP27 conference include Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, along with officials from Sonoma Water and The Climate Center. They plan to speak about what they’ve learned dealing with disasters like wildfires, and discuss how they’re working to reduce the North Bay’s carbon footprint. The two-week conference started last Sunday.
Prescribed Burns Happening Thursday in Cloverdale and Glen Ellen
If you live in or near Cloverdale or Glen Ellen, you could see smoke in the air today. Prescribed pile burns are expected today at Cloverdale River Park. Woody material from the wildfires that occurred in the park this last summer were thinned and piled by Regional Parks’ staff over the last several months. The park will remain open. In Glen Ellen, the Sonoma Land Trust is doing a prescribed burn at their Glen Oaks Ranch preserve. Firefighters will burn about 40 acres provided the weather is okay.
Who’s ready for Geyserville’s beloved Lighted Tractor Parade?
It’s definitely autumn in Geyserville. All along the sidewalks, the decorated wine barrels are boasting beautiful Fall-themed designs. After a long period of relative quiet, “downtown” Geyserville is seeing some changes. We’ve already had the recent addition of the the Bannister tasting room. Soon, Hairdos for Hounds will be moving slightly north along the avenue into the current human hairdressing shop to allow for an expansion of Catelli’s. Over at the Bosworth’s building, another new tasting room is preparing to open with plans to represent several wines, including Drive.
Three Students Cited for Fireworks at Santa Rosa High
Three Santa Rosa High School students have been cited on suspicion of setting off a firework on campus. Two 15-year-old boys are accused of lighting the firework on Thursday morning, and a third is accused of bringing it to school. Most of the campus was evacuated following reports of an explosion. The firework was lit outside, near the school’s south gym. No one was injured and no damage was reported.
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside."Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of...
Damon Connolly Wins Open North Bay Assembly Seat
Damon Connolly appears to be headed for victory in the open Assembly District 12 race. Connolly has 54-percent of the vote while Sara Aminzadeh has 45-percent. District 12 is made up of about half of Sonoma County and all of Marin County. Though the seat is technically new, Connolly is essentially replacing Assemblyman Marc Levine. Damon currently serves as a Marin County Supervisor.
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
Injuries reported after SUV flips over on I-680 in Alamo
Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road. CHP said […]
Covid Cases Rise as California Deals with RSV
The COVID crisis is far from over in California. Right now, cases are up 11-percent and hospitalizations are up eight-percent. This comes ahead of the holidays, as more cities and counties run out of beds due to the respiratory illness RSV soaring among children. Doctors have been warning the state is on track for another coronavirus surge due to new variants. Health officials issued a public service video urging people to minimize their risk.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County
It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf
PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
DUI Checkpoint Set for Friday Somewhere in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa police will conduct a DUI checkpoint tomorrow night from 6 PM to 2 AM at an undisclosed location. Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. Impaired driving isn’t just caused by alcohol but also by medicinal and recreational drugs. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax
Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
SAN JOSE, Calif. — As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side, it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Rainfall adds up to impressive totals across SF Bay Area
Heavy rain soaked the San Francisco Bay Area overnight.
